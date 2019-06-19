Yankees 6, Rays 3

Tampa Bay New York ab r h bi ab r h bi d'Arnud 1b 5 0 2 1 LMahieu 3b 5 2 2 1 Pham dh 4 1 2 0 Voit 1b 3 0 3 1 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 1 1 G.Sanch c 3 0 1 2 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 1 0 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 Heredia lf 3 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 4 1 1 1 Zunino c 4 0 1 1 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 1 0 0 G.Trres 2b 3 1 1 0 Maybin lf-rf 4 2 3 1 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 34 6 11 6

Tampa Bay 011 000 100—3 New York 100 030 11x—6

DP_New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (5), Pham (10), Voit (9). HR_Encarnacion (22), Maybin (5). SF_G.Sanchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Stanek 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Yarbrough 3 1 0 0 0 2 Roe L,0-3 2-3 5 3 3 0 2 Drake 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Kittredge 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 New York J.Happ W,7-3 5 7 2 2 0 3 Ottavino H,15 1 0 0 0 1 2 Kahnle H,13 1 1 1 1 1 2 Britton H,14 1 1 0 0 0 0 A.Chapman S,19-21 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:09. A_40,479 (47,309).