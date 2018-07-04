Yankees 8, Braves 5

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 4 1 2 2 Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 Albies 2b 5 1 2 1 Judge dh 4 2 2 0 F.Frman 1b 5 1 1 0 Stanton rf 5 2 2 2 Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 2 A.Hicks cf 3 2 1 2 Suzuki dh 5 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Acuna lf 4 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 3 0 1 0 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 Drury 1b 3 0 0 1 Camargo 3b 3 1 1 0 G.Trres 2b 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Hgshoka c 3 1 1 2 N.Wlker 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 Totals 38 5 11 5 Totals 32 8 8 7

Atlanta 000 030 200—5 New York 212 100 02x—8

LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 8. 2B_Gardner (12), Andujar (24). HR_Inciarte (6), Albies (18), Markakis (10), Stanton (20), A.Hicks (15), Higashioka (2). SB_Inciarte (22), Judge 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Newcomb L,8-3 2 2-3 3 5 5 5 2 Jackson 3 4 1 1 1 5 Phillips 2 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 New York German 4 1-3 6 3 3 3 6 Cole W,3-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 Warren H,2 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 Shreve H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Chapman S,24-25 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Jackson 2.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:46. A_45,448 (47,309).