https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Yankees-8-Tigers-6-12833597.php
Yankees 8, Tigers 6
Published 11:04 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
|New York
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Goodrum ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|M.Cbrra 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|G.Sanch c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|N.Wlker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Wade 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 2b-3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|D.Mchdo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|7
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|New York
|020
|031
|020—8
|Detroit
|000
|010
|230—6
E_D.Machado (3), Gardner (1). LOB_New York 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Gardner (3), G.Sanchez (4), Andujar (1), V.Martinez 2 (4), J.Iglesias (2). 3B_Andujar (1). HR_A.Hicks 2 (2), Candelario (1), J.McCann (1). SB_Judge (2). SF_Gregorius (3), J.McCann (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Montgomery W,1-0
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Robertson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Betances
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Green H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Detroit
|Fiers L,1-1
|5
|2-3
|8
|6
|5
|1
|4
|Farmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Wilson
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|VerHagen
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.Montgomery pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Wilson (Gardner).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:28. A_21,363 (41,297).
View Comments