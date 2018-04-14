Yankees 8, Tigers 6

New York Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 4 2 2 1 Martin cf 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 1 1 1 Goodrum ph 1 0 0 0 Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 1 1 1 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 1 M.Cbrra 1b 5 1 2 0 G.Sanch c 5 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 2 0 A.Hicks cf 3 2 2 3 V.Mrtin dh 4 1 2 1 N.Wlker 1b 5 0 0 0 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 2 2 0 J.McCnn c 3 1 2 3 Wade 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Jones lf 4 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b-3b 4 0 3 1 J.Iglss ss 4 0 2 1 D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 0 Totals 38 8 11 7 Totals 38 6 12 6

New York 020 031 020—8 Detroit 000 010 230—6

E_D.Machado (3), Gardner (1). LOB_New York 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Gardner (3), G.Sanchez (4), Andujar (1), V.Martinez 2 (4), J.Iglesias (2). 3B_Andujar (1). HR_A.Hicks 2 (2), Candelario (1), J.McCann (1). SB_Judge (2). SF_Gregorius (3), J.McCann (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Montgomery W,1-0 6 5 3 3 0 4 Robertson 1 2 0 0 0 1 Betances 2-3 5 3 3 0 2 Green H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Chapman S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 Detroit Fiers L,1-1 5 2-3 8 6 5 1 4 Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 4 Wilson 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 VerHagen 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0

J.Montgomery pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Wilson (Gardner).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:28. A_21,363 (41,297).