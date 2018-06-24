Yankees' Tanaka throws 26 pitches in 1st bullpen session





















Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, throws a bullpen session before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 24, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, throws a bullpen session before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 24, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 2 of 6 New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, throws a bullpen session before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 24, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, throws a bullpen session before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 24, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 3 of 6 New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, talks to teammates in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, talks to teammates in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in St. Petersburg, ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 4 of 6 New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, throws a bullpen session before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, throws a bullpen session before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 5 of 6 New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, right, of Japan, high fives a catcher after throwing a bullpen session before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 24, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, right, of Japan, high fives a catcher after throwing a bullpen session before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 24, 2018, in St. ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Image 6 of 6 New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, throws a bullpen session before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 24, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, throws a bullpen session before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 24, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP Yankees' Tanaka throws 26 pitches in 1st bullpen session 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka has cleared a key hurdle in his rehab program for strained right and left hamstrings, throwing 26 pitches in his first bullpen session.

Tanaka, sidelined since getting hurt June 8 while running the bases in a game, threw before Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

"I was kind of being a little bit cautious about it," Tanaka said through a translator. "But it turned out that I didn't feel anything."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tanaka will throw off a mound again Tuesday at New York's spring training complex in Tampa. That lines Tanaka up to pitch in a simulated game Friday.

"Went well," Boone said. "Encouraging sign. It looks like he's doing well."

Tanaka is 7-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 13 starts.

"The arm strength is still there," Tanaka said. "Was able to really throw with some force on it."

Tanaka could rejoin the Yankees, who have the majors' best record, before the All-Star break next month.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball