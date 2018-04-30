https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/auto-racing/article/Formula-One-Points-Leaders-12874634.php
Formula One Points Leaders
Published 10:32 am, Monday, April 30, 2018
|Through April 29
1. Lewis Hamilton, 70
2. Sebastian Vettel, 66
3. Kimi Raikkonen, 48
4. Valtteri Bottas, 40
5. Daniel Ricciardo, 37
6. Fernando Alonso, 28
7. Nico Hulkenberg, 22
8. Max Verstappen, 18
9. Sergio Perez, 15
10. Carlos Sainz, 13
11. Pierre Gasly, 12
12. Kevin Magnussen, 11
13. Charles Leclerc, 8
14. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8
15. Lance Stroll, 4
16. Marcus Ericsson, 2
17. Esteban Ocon, 1
18. Brendon Hartley, 1
