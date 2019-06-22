AP sources: UConn in talks to move back into Big East

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A University of Connecticut official says the school is working to leave the American Athletic Conference and return to the Big East for basketball and other sports.

The official confirmed Saturday that there have been talks with the Big East, but said they were not aware any invitation had been extended.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

The school released a statement Sunday saying it is "our responsibility to always be mindful of what is in the best interest of our student athletes, our fans and our future. With that being said, we have been and remain proud members of the American Athletic Conference.

The Big East and American conferences declined to comment on the potential move, which was first reported by the website Digital Sports Desk.

UConn is changing presidents and had not been expected to finalize any move until Thomas Katsouleas takes over from Susan Herbst in August. The official said the school also has not decided what to do with its football program, a sport the current Big East does not offer.

But two other people with knowledge of the discussions also confirmed the negotiations and said an announcement from the schools and conference could come early next week.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no decision had been announced.

They also said that discussions were in their final stages and UConn would not be allowed to remain in the AAC for football.

UConn was a charter member of the Big East, which was formed in 1979 and the Huskies never actually left the conference.

The AAC was formed by UConn and the other remaining conference schools in 2013 after the league's basketball-focused private schools broke away, eventually negotiating to take the conference name with them.

UConn became a national power in basketball as a Big East school, winning three men's titles under coach Jim Calhoun and eight women's NCAA championships under Geno Auriemma.

The school added another men's title and three more women's championships as members of the American.

UConn football also found some success in the Big East going to five bowl games, including the 2011 Fiesta Bowl. But when Big East football collapsed so did the Huskies' program, going 28-69 since that season.

UConn also expressed displeasure in March when the American and ESPN announced a new 12-year television contract designed increase revenue to the league's schools, but put many of its games on ESPN-plus, the company's subscription digital platform.

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.