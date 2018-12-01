Championship Saturday: Oklahoma, Ohio State make CFP case

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2010, file photo, Texas defensive tackle Kheeston Randall (91) and Oklahoma offensive lineman Ben Habern (61) face off at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 9 Texas are playing in a rare Red River rivalry rematch in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. It is the first time in 115 years that the border state rivals will play twice in the same season. less FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2010, file photo, Texas defensive tackle Kheeston Randall (91) and Oklahoma offensive lineman Ben Habern (61) face off at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game at the ... more Photo: LM Otero, AP Photo: LM Otero, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Championship Saturday: Oklahoma, Ohio State make CFP case 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Before the College Football Playoff field is set, there is one last chance to make a case to the selection committee.

No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 6 Ohio State both need to win Saturday — and they should both be rooting for Alabama.

The Sooners enter Championship Saturday with a chance to make the playoff for a second straight season. Oklahoma faces archrival Texas for the Big 12 title in the first of four Power Five championship games that will decide the four-team playoff field that will be revealed Sunday.

Ohio State plays Northwestern in the Big Ten championship. No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Georgia for the SEC title and a win by the Crimson Tide could open the door for the Sooners or Buckeyes. No. 2 Clemson is heavily favored against Pittsburgh in the ACC championship game.

In all, there are nine championship games on Saturday: Besides the SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 games, titles will be settled in the Sun Belt (Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State), Conference USA (UAB at Middle Tennessee), American Athletic (Memphis at UCF), the SWAC (Southern at Alcorn State) and the Mountain West (Fresno State at Boise State).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25