Herman's Horns part of 2nd day of Big 12 football media days

Photo: Cooper Neill, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, Monday, July 16, 2018. Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, Monday, July 16, 2018. Photo: Cooper Neill, AP Herman's Horns part of 2nd day of Big 12 football media days 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tom Herman returns to Big 12 football media days as a winner with Texas.

Herman and the Longhorns are among the five teams that will take part Tuesday to wrap up Big 12 media days.

When Herman was on the podium in Frisco for the first time last summer, the Longhorns were coming off three consecutive losing seasons and he hadn't yet coached a game for them.

Texas lost the first and last games of its regular season, but finished 7-6 after a 33-16 win over Missouri in the Texas Bowl.

West Virginia, with preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year quarterback Will Grier, will also be featured Tuesday, along with Baylor, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25