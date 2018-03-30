Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP
Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt arrives at a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 30: Jason Aldean signing backstage during the AT&T Block Party at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair on March 30, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Turner) less
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For Turner
Loyola's Clayton Custer (13) passes the ball to Donte Ingram (0) during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt arrives at a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP
Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt answers questions during a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 30: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the AT&T Block Party at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair on March 30, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Turner) less
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For Turner
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons dunks the ball during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
Villanova head coach Jay Wright answers questions after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
Kansas's Devonte' Graham answers questions after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser talks to Lucas Williamson (1) during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt arrives at a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP
Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt answers questions during a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP
NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks during a news conference at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks during a news conference at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
Loyola's Adarius Avery poses for a picture next to a photo on the wall after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Kansas's Mitch Lightfoot walks past a picture of himself on the wall before a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Michigan head coach John Beilein answers questions after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
Michigan players make their way to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Villanova's Phil Booth answers questions after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Loyola's Cameron Satterwhite wears special socks after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Loyola's Adarius Avery takes a photo in the locker room after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Loyola's Aundre Jackson answers questions after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Michigan's Moritz Wagner answers questions after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Michigan's Moritz Wagner answers questions after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks during a news conference at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks during a news conference at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
Villanova head coach Jay Wrightlooks poses with Jalen Brunson and Brunson's AP Player of the Year trophy after a news conference at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio. less
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
Kansas's Udoka Azubuike answers questions after a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
Villanova's Jalen Brunson answers questions with his AP Player of the Year trophy at a news conference at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
Kansas guard Devonte' Graham shoots during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
Former Kansas coach Larry Brown, left, talks with Kansas's Mitch Lightfoot during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 27: Dove Men+Care and NCAA Open New San Antonio Sports School Park as Legacy of the 2018 Final FourÂ® With "The Admiral" David Robinson on March 27, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Dove Men+Care) less
Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images For Dove Men+Care
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 27: Dove Men+Care and NCAA Open New San Antonio Sports School Park as Legacy of the 2018 Final FourÂ® With "The Admiral" David Robinson on March 27, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Dove Men+Care) less
Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images For Dove Men+Care
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 27: Dove Men+Care and NCAA Open New San Antonio Sports School Park as Legacy of the 2018 Final FourÂ® With "The Admiral" David Robinson on March 27, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Dove Men+Care) less
Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images For Dove Men+Care
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 27: Dove Men+Care and NCAA Open New San Antonio Sports School Park as Legacy of the 2018 Final FourÂ® With "The Admiral" David Robinson on March 27, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Dove Men+Care) less
Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images For Dove Men+Care
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 30: Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the AT&T Block Party at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair on March 30, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Turner ) less
Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images For Turner
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 30: Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the AT&T Block Party at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair on March 30, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Turner) less
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For Turner
