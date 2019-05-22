Notre Dame's Brey: Transferring players need 'deterrent'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA is granting too many waivers allowing players who transfer to compete immediately, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said Wednesday, calling the requirement that players sit out a year a useful "deterrent" to players switching schools.

Brey made his comments at a meeting of the Knight Commission, a nonprofit that pushes for reform in college sports. While the commission has not taken a position on transfer waivers, it often advocates for players being given more freedom to pursue their professional ambitions.

"As coaches we're concerned about the number of waivers, to the point where the NCAA has given too much of a blueprint on how to get a waiver," Brey said. "Kids feel they can go and, you know, bring up enough of a case to get eligible right away. So they're more apt to want to go."

In April 2018, the NCAA relaxed its waiver requirements, allowing a transferring player to suit up immediately if there are "documented mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athlete's control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete."

During the 2018-19 academic year, 79 men's basketball players requested waivers and 44 were granted, a 56% success rate, according to NCAA data. Men's basketball accounted for 33% of all waiver requests, the NCAA said.

Commission co-chairman Arne Duncan, the former U.S. Secretary of Education, declined to comment on waivers but lauded the "transparency" of the NCAA's transfer portal, in which players submit their names if they want to switch schools.

Brey said he believes players should be free to transfer and that it's up to coaches to make their players want to stay, but he said sitting out a year can be beneficial and prevents players from transferring for immature or capricious reasons.

"It's a bit of a deterrent for a kid. The year in residency saves kids from themselves sometimes," Brey said. "I've seen some kids then come back, stick it out, and now they're in the lineup and they come back five years later and go, 'I was an idiot.' Because every kid thinks about (transferring) when he's not playing."

ROADBLOCKS TO REFORM

Brey's comments were one of a few examples from Wednesday's meeting of the basketball establishment pushing back against reforms that would give players more autonomy or promote transparency about the way schools profit from college athletics.

The Knight Commission is pushing the NCAA to release to the public the financial details of contracts between athletic departments and shoe and apparel companies, a proposal that has not gained much traction. In the past, the commission has persuaded the NCAA to release graduation rates and other financial data, including compensation for coaches.

"The shoe companies, there has to be agreement across the board, that there has to be willingness and openness to share all those records. Candidly, I think more work needs to be done," said Kevin Lennon, the NCAA's vice president for Division I governance. "We don't control all the third parties and their ability to cooperate with us. More conversation needs to continue to occur within the NCAA and between the NCAA and the third parties if we want to move the ball."

Two NBA executives told the commission the league is in talks with the players' union about lowering the NBA's minimum age to 18, prompted largely by a recommendation by the Commission on College Basketball to rid the sport of the "one-and-done rule."

But even that proposal is meeting some resistance in the NBA. David Krichavsky, the league's senior vice president and head of youth basketball development, said some in the league would rather raise the age limit than lower it.

"Many teams and general managers would still be in favor of going to 20, given the additional scouting information you receive on players, seeing them compete at the NCAA level for two years after high school," Krichavsky said, "but at the same time we recognize that the world has changed and will continue to change."

COACHES BEHAVING BADLY

Brey, the president of the board of directors of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, said he'd like to see coaches reach a consensus about how to police their own behavior.

An ongoing federal investigation into illicit payments made to players during the recruiting process led Louisville to fire longtime coach Rick Pitino, but some other coaches implicated in the probe have held onto their jobs. Brey said schools ought to move more aggressively to fire coaches for cause when they violate NCAA rules.

"We all have clauses in our contracts about NCAA rules and behavior, all of us. If those are violated, doesn't that start on the campuses?" Brey said. "And no question the NABC could make a stronger stand. We have not maybe been as vocal about some of the things that have gone on."

___

Follow Ben Nuckols at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25