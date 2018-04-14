Ogunbowale participating in 'Dancing With The Stars'

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale is following her memorable NCAA Tournament performance by participating in an all-athlete version of "Dancing With The Stars."

Ogunbowale, whose last-second shots lifted Notre Dame to a semifinal win over Connecticut and a championship game victory over Mississippi State , just finished her junior season. She's permitted to participate in "Dancing With The Stars" while preserving her college eligibility as long as there's no promotion of the event from Notre Dame or Ogunbowale herself.

Other participating athletes include Hall of Fame basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, snowboarder Jamie Anderson, ex-baseball player Johnny Damon, former softball pitcher Jennie Finch Daigle, former figure skater Tonya Harding, luge competitor Chris Mazdzer, figure skaters Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon plus NFL cornerback Josh Norman.

Telecasts start April 30 on ABC.