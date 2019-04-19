St. John's hires Mike Anderson as basketball coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Anderson is getting another chance at St. John's.

Anderson was hired as Red Storm coach on Friday after he was fired by Arkansas last month. He also had head coaching stints at Missouri and UAB before leading the Razorbacks to five postseason appearances and a 169-102 record in eight seasons.

The 59-year-old Anderson takes over for former St. John's star Chris Mullin, who resigned on April 10, citing a "recent personal loss." His older brother, Roddy, died last month at 58 after battling cancer for years.

Arizona State's Bobby Hurley and Loyola-Chicago's Porter Moser were reportedly targeted by St. John's before it decided on Anderson, who has a 369-200 record in 17 seasons. He has never had a losing record as a head coach.

Anderson says he is looking forward "to mentoring the young men who will represent St. John's proudly on the court, in the classroom and in our community."



