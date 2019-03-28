UConn expresses reservations about AAC media deal with ESPN

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut is expressing reservations about a new media-rights deal that could force fans to pay an added subscription fee to watch many of the school's football and basketball games.

The $1 billion, 12-year deal between the American Athletic Conference and ESPN gives the sports media giant the rights to almost all AAC sporting events, including UConn men's and women's basketball games, many of which are now aired on the SNY network as part of a regional deal.

ESPN says it's willing to discuss farming out some games to SNY, but emphasized that much of its AAC content will go to its direct-to-viewer subscription service, ESPN-plus.

UConn issued a statement saying parts of the deal are "not in the best interest of our fan base or representative of maintaining and building our brand."