AAC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Henderson,Memphis
|6
|79
|934
|12
|155.7
|Crokrite,South Fla.
|4
|69
|606
|5
|151.5
|Perry,Navy
|5
|105
|584
|6
|116.8
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|6
|124
|664
|11
|110.7
|Armstead,Temple
|6
|122
|626
|6
|104.3
|Brooks,Tulsa
|4
|92
|375
|4
|93.8
|Taylor II,Tulsa
|5
|92
|411
|4
|82.2
|Bradwell,Tulane
|6
|78
|469
|5
|78.2
|Pindell,UConn
|6
|87
|467
|5
|77.8
|Killins,UCF
|5
|65
|346
|4
|69.2
|West,SMU
|6
|82
|412
|4
|68.7
|Dauphine,Tulane
|6
|43
|411
|5
|68.5
|Mensah,UConn
|6
|102
|407
|2
|67.8
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|White,Memphis
|6
|156
|108
|1
|1,549
|15
|183.1
|King,Houston
|5
|161
|103
|3
|1,362
|18
|168.2
|Ridder,Cincinnati
|6
|125
|82
|2
|1,062
|10
|160.2
|Milton,UCF
|5
|171
|102
|4
|1,501
|15
|157.7
|Barnett,South Fla.
|5
|149
|97
|4
|1,308
|9
|153.4
|Brown,SMU
|5
|85
|53
|1
|625
|7
|148.9
|Banks,Tulane
|6
|117
|58
|1
|921
|5
|128.1
|Pindell,UConn
|6
|173
|106
|5
|1,122
|9
|127.1
|Russo,Temple
|6
|119
|65
|6
|873
|5
|120.0
|Hicks,SMU
|6
|116
|63
|2
|706
|6
|119.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Proche,SMU
|6
|43
|526
|7.2
|Stevenson,Houston
|5
|29
|432
|5.8
|Davis,UCF
|5
|27
|365
|5.4
|Snelson,UCF
|4
|21
|269
|5.3
|McCants,South Fla.
|5
|26
|295
|5.2
|Coxie,Memphis
|6
|30
|466
|5.0
|Mooney,Tulane
|6
|30
|544
|5.0
|Brown,East Carolina
|5
|23
|347
|4.6
|Proehl,East Carolina
|5
|23
|234
|4.6
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Mooney,Tulane
|6
|30
|544
|90.7
|Proche,SMU
|6
|43
|526
|87.7
|Stevenson,Houston
|5
|29
|432
|86.4
|Coxie,Memphis
|6
|30
|466
|77.7
|Davis,UCF
|5
|27
|365
|73.0
|Salomon,South Fla.
|4
|13
|288
|72.0
|St. Felix,South Fla.
|5
|21
|351
|70.2
|Brown,East Carolina
|5
|23
|347
|69.4
|Snelson,UCF
|4
|21
|269
|67.3
|Corbin,Houston
|5
|18
|318
|63.6
|Encalade,Tulane
|6
|21
|376
|62.7
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Edmiston,Tulsa
|5
|3
|26
|0
|.6
|Grant,UCF
|5
|3
|30
|0
|.6
|Hampton,South Fla.
|5
|2
|15
|0
|.4
|Ryan,Navy
|5
|2
|4
|0
|.4
|Seargent,East Carolina
|5
|2
|22
|0
|.4
|Lewis Jr.,Tulane
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Wiggins,Cincinnati
|6
|2
|1
|0
|.3
|Ya-Sin,Temple
|6
|2
|-1
|0
|.3
|Mitchell,UCF
|4
|1
|9
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Wright,Temple
|6
|10
|172
|17.2
|Anderson,UCF
|5
|7
|97
|13.9
|Williams,Memphis
|6
|13
|137
|10.5
|McCants,South Fla.
|5
|6
|62
|10.3
|Brown,East Carolina
|5
|9
|80
|8.9
|Proche,SMU
|6
|12
|100
|8.3
|Smith,Houston
|5
|6
|49
|8.2
|Knight,Cincinnati
|6
|12
|38
|3.2
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Proche,SMU
|6
|10
|253
|25.3
|Antoine,South Fla.
|5
|6
|145
|24.2
|Wright,Temple
|6
|15
|337
|22.5
|Dixon,UConn
|5
|15
|328
|21.9
|Stokes,Tulsa
|5
|6
|121
|20.2
|Killins,UCF
|5
|6
|113
|18.8
|Scott,East Carolina
|5
|15
|269
|17.9
|Henderson,Memphis
|6
|8
|111
|13.9
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Bennett,Tulsa
|5
|18
|48.2
|Smith,Cincinnati
|6
|30
|45.0
|Schneider,South Fla.
|5
|22
|44.0
|Magliozzi,UConn
|6
|34
|43.9
|Bowler,Temple
|6
|27
|43.6
|White,Navy
|5
|24
|42.5
|Sackville,SMU
|6
|32
|41.8
|Roy,Houston
|5
|19
|41.2
|Young,East Carolina
|5
|32
|39.6
|Block,Tulane
|6
|22
|39.5
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Verity,East Carolina
|5
|10
|10
|1.000
|2.00
|Walker,Tulsa
|5
|8
|11
|.727
|1.60
|Weiss,South Fla.
|4
|4
|6
|.667
|1.00
|Moehring,Navy
|5
|4
|5
|.800
|.80
|Wright,UCF
|5
|4
|4
|1.000
|.80
|Patterson,Memphis
|6
|4
|6
|.667
|.67
|Robledo,SMU
|6
|4
|5
|.800
|.67
|Witherspo,Houston
|5
|3
|4
|.750
|.60
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Henderson,Memphis
|6
|934
|178
|0
|111
|0
|96
|1,223
|203.83
|Crokrite,South Fla.
|4
|606
|17
|0
|0
|0
|73
|623
|155.75
|Proche,SMU
|6
|4
|526
|100
|253
|0
|66
|883
|147.17
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|6
|664
|122
|0
|0
|0
|135
|786
|131.00
|Killins,UCF
|5
|346
|189
|0
|113
|0
|77
|648
|129.60
|Wright,Temple
|6
|55
|201
|172
|337
|0
|54
|765
|127.50
|Stevenson,Houston
|5
|122
|432
|0
|72
|0
|37
|626
|125.20
|Perry,Navy
|5
|584
|17
|0
|0
|0
|106
|601
|120.20
|Scott,East Carolina
|5
|228
|72
|0
|269
|0
|87
|569
|113.80
|Armstead,Temple
|6
|626
|22
|0
|0
|0
|126
|648
|108.00
|West,SMU
|6
|412
|186
|0
|39
|0
|106
|637
|106.17
|Brooks,Tulsa
|4
|375
|26
|0
|0
|0
|96
|401
|100.25
|Brown,East Carolina
|5
|-2
|347
|80
|72
|0
|36
|497
|99.40
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Milton,UCF
|5
|208
|1,716
|343.2
|King,Houston
|5
|198
|1,586
|317.2
|Barnett,South Fla.
|5
|199
|1,433
|286.6
|Pindell,UConn
|6
|260
|1,589
|264.8
|White,Memphis
|6
|179
|1,509
|251.5
|Herring,East Carolina
|5
|235
|1,236
|247.2
|Ridder,Cincinnati
|6
|193
|1,377
|229.5
|Skipper,Tulsa
|4
|166
|869
|217.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Henderson,Memphis
|6
|0
|0
|0
|84
|14.0
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|6
|0
|0
|0
|66
|11.0
|Abey,Navy
|4
|0
|0
|0
|42
|10.5
|Wright,UCF
|5
|33
|4
|4
|45
|9.0
|King,Houston
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Stevenson,Houston
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Verity,East Carolina
|5
|13
|10
|10
|42
|8.4
|Patterson,Memphis
|6
|38
|4
|6
|49
|8.2
|Walker,Tulsa
|5
|14
|8
|11
|38
|7.6
|Witherspo,Houston
|5
|29
|3
|4
|38
|7.6
|Crokrite,South Fla.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|7.5
|Weiss,South Fla.
|4
|19
|4
|6
|30
|7.5
|Proche,SMU
|6
|0
|0
|0
|44
|7.3
|Anderson,UCF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Perry,Navy
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
