Through March 4
Singles

1. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 2500

2. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 1335

3. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 920

4. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 770

5. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 765

6. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 760

7. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 760

8. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 750

9. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 710

10. Lucas Pouille, France, 710

11. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 700

12. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 700

13. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 540

14. Gael Monfils, France, 520

15. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 511

16. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 493

17. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 430

18. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 430

19. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 426

20. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 417

21. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 385

22. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 383

23. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 375

24. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 368

25. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 360

Doubles

1. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 2890

2. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 1395

3. Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, 1065

4. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares, Brazil, 920

5. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 860

6. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 790

7. Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 720

8. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 720

9. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 680

10. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, 590