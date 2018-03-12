ATP World Tour Race Standings
Published 2:11 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
|Through March 4
|Singles
1. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 2500
2. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 1335
3. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 920
4. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 770
5. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 765
6. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 760
7. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 760
8. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 750
9. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 710
10. Lucas Pouille, France, 710
11. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 700
12. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 700
13. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 540
14. Gael Monfils, France, 520
15. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 511
16. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 493
17. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 430
18. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 430
19. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 426
20. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 417
21. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 385
22. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 383
23. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 375
24. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 368
25. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 360
|Doubles
1. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 2890
2. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 1395
3. Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, 1065
4. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares, Brazil, 920
5. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 860
6. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 790
7. Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 720
8. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 720
9. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 680
10. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, 590