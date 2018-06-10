https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/All-Time-Men-s-Majors-Finals-Records-12982567.php
All-Time Men's Majors Finals Records
Published 2:24 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
|Through 2018 French Open
|Australian
|French
|Wimbledon
|U.S.
|Overall
|Pct.
|Roger Federer
|6-1
|1-4
|8-3
|5-2
|20-10
|.667
|Rafael Nadal
|1-3
|11-0
|2-3
|3-1
|17-7
|.708
|Pete Sampras
|2-1
|---
|7-0
|5-3
|14-4
|.778
|Roy Emerson
|6-1
|2-1
|2-0
|2-1
|12-3
|.800
|Novak Djokovic
|6-0
|1-3
|3-1
|2-5
|12-9
|.571
|Bjorn Borg
|---
|6-0
|5-1
|0-4
|11-5
|.688
|Rod Laver
|3-1
|2-1
|4-2
|2-2
|11-6
|.647
|Bill Tilden
|---
|0-2
|3-0
|7-3
|10-5
|.667
|Fred Perry
|1-1
|1-1
|3-0
|3-0
|8-2
|.800
|Andre Agassi
|4-0
|1-2
|1-1
|2-4
|8-7
|.533
|Jimmy Connors
|1-1
|---
|2-4
|5-2
|8-7
|.533
|Ken Rosewall
|4-1
|2-1
|0-4
|2-2
|8-8
|.500
|Ivan Lendl
|2-2
|3-2
|0-2
|3-5
|8-11
|.421
|Richard Sears
|---
|---
|---
|7-0
|7-0
|1.000
|Willie Renshaw
|---
|---
|7-1
|---
|7-1
|.875
|Bill Larned
|---
|---
|---
|7-2
|7-2
|.778
|Henri Cochet
|---
|4-1
|2-1
|1-1
|7-3
|.700
|Rene Lacoste
|---
|3-2
|2-1
|2-0
|7-3
|.700
|John Newcombe
|2-1
|---
|3-1
|2-1
|7-3
|.700
|John McEnroe
|---
|0-1
|3-2
|4-1
|7-4
|.636
|Mats Wilander
|3-1
|3-2
|---
|1-1
|7-4
|.636
|Don Budge
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|2-1
|6-1
|.857
|Laurie Doherty
|---
|---
|5-1
|1-0
|6-1
|.857
|Tony Wilding
|2-0
|---
|4-1
|---
|6-1
|.857
|Boris Becker
|2-0
|---
|3-4
|1-0
|6-4
|.600
|Stefan Edberg
|2-3
|0-1
|2-1
|2-0
|6-5
|.545
|Jack Crawford
|4-3
|1-1
|1-1
|0-1
|6-6
|.500
|Tony Trabert
|---
|2-0
|1-0
|2-0
|5-0
|1.000
|Frank Sedgman
|2-1
|0-1
|1-1
|2-0
|5-3
|.625
|Manolo Santana
|---
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|4-0
|1.000
|Robert Wrenn
|---
|---
|---
|4-1
|4-1
|.800
|Ashley Cooper
|2-0
|---
|1-1
|1-1
|4-2
|.667
|Reggie Doherty
|---
|---
|4-1
|0-1
|4-2
|.667
|Lew Hoad
|1-1
|1-0
|2-0
|0-1
|4-2
|.667
|Frank Parker
|---
|2-0
|---
|2-2
|4-2
|.667
|Jim Courier
|2-0
|2-1
|0-1
|0-1
|4-3
|.571
|Guillermo Vilas
|2-1
|1-3
|---
|1-0
|4-4
|.500
|Jean Borotra
|1-0
|1-2
|2-3
|0-1
|4-6
|.400
|James Anderson
|3-0
|---
|---
|---
|3-0
|1.000
|Oliver Campbell
|---
|---
|---
|3-0
|3-0
|1.000
|Gustavo Kuerten
|---
|3-0
|---
|---
|3-0
|1.000
|Malcolm Whitman
|---
|---
|---
|3-0
|3-0
|1.000
|Jack Kramer
|---
|---
|1-0
|2-1
|3-1
|.750
|Adrian Quist
|3-1
|---
|---
|---
|3-1
|.750
|Ellsworth Vines
|---
|---
|1-1
|2-0
|3-1
|.750
|Stan Wawrinka
|1-0
|1-1
|---
|1-0
|3-1
|.750
|Norman Brookes
|1-0
|---
|2-2
|---
|3-2
|.600
|Jan Kodes
|---
|2-0
|1-0
|0-2
|3-2
|.600
|Bobby Riggs
|---
|0-1
|1-0
|2-1
|3-2
|.600
|Wilfred Baddeley
|---
|---
|3-3
|---
|3-3
|.500
|Arthur Ashe
|1-3
|---
|1-0
|1-1
|3-4
|.429
|Neale Fraser
|0-3
|---
|1-1
|2-0
|3-4
|.429
|Gerald Patterson
|1-3
|---
|2-1
|---
|3-4
|.429
|Jaroslav Drobny
|---
|2-3
|1-2
|---
|3-5
|.375
|Arthur Gore
|---
|---
|3-5
|---
|3-5
|.375
|Bill Johnston
|---
|---
|1-0
|2-6
|3-6
|.333
|Andy Murray
|0-5
|0-1
|2-1
|1-1
|3-8
|.273
|Pancho Gonzales
|---
|---
|---
|2-0
|2-0
|1.000
|Rodney Heath
|2-0
|---
|---
|---
|2-0
|1.000
|Johan Kriek
|2-0
|---
|---
|---
|2-0
|1.000
|Don McNeill
|---
|1-0
|---
|1-0
|2-0
|1.000
|R. Lindley Murray
|---
|---
|---
|2-0
|2-0
|1.000
|Pat O'Hara Wood
|2-0
|---
|---
|---
|2-0
|1.000
|Dick Savitt
|1-0
|---
|1-0
|---
|2-0
|1.000
|Sergi Bruguera
|---
|2-1
|---
|---
|2-1
|.667
|John Hartley
|---
|---
|2-1
|---
|2-1
|.667
|Yevgeny Kafelnikov
|1-1
|1-0
|---
|---
|2-1
|.667
|Alex Olmedo
|1-0
|---
|1-0
|0-1
|2-1
|.667
|Budge Patty
|---
|1-1
|1-0
|---
|2-1
|.667
|Mervyn Rose
|1-1
|1-0
|---
|---
|2-1
|.667
|Ted Schroeder
|---
|---
|1-0
|1-1
|2-1
|.667
|Stan Smith
|---
|---
|1-1
|1-0
|2-1
|.667
|Dick Williams
|---
|---
|---
|2-1
|2-1
|.667
|Lleyton Hewitt
|0-1
|---
|1-0
|1-1
|2-2
|.500
|Nicola Pietrangeli
|---
|2-2
|---
|---
|2-2
|.500
|Joshua Pim
|---
|---
|2-2
|---
|2-2
|.500
|Patrick Rafter
|---
|---
|0-2
|2-0
|2-2
|.500
|Marat Safin
|1-2
|---
|---
|1-0
|2-2
|.500
|Henry Slocum
|---
|---
|---
|2-2
|2-2
|.500
|Ilie Nastase
|---
|1-1
|0-2
|1-0
|2-3
|.400
|Vic Seixas
|---
|0-1
|1-0
|1-2
|2-3
|.400
|Maurice McLoughlin
|---
|---
|0-1
|2-3
|2-4
|.333
|Gottfried von Cramm
|---
|2-1
|0-3
|0-1
|2-5
|.286
|John Bromwich
|2-5
|---
|0-1
|---
|2-6
|.250
|Fred Stolle
|0-2
|1-0
|0-3
|1-1
|2-6
|.250
|Fred Alexander
|1-0
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Joszef Asboth
|---
|1-0
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Marcel Bernard
|---
|1-0
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Albert Costa
|---
|1-0
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Marcel Bernard
|---
|1-0
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Juan Martin del Potro
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1-0
|1.000
|John Doeg
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1-0
|1.000
|Mark Edmondson
|1-0
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Bob Falkenburg
|---
|---
|1-0
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Gaston Gaudio
|---
|1-0
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Rhys Gemmell
|1-0
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Andres Gomez
|---
|1-0
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Colin Gregory
|1-0
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Frank Hadow
|---
|---
|1-0
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Willoughby Hamilton
|---
|---
|1-0
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Joe Hunt
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1-0
|1.000
|Thomas Johansson
|1-0
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Algernon Kingscote
|1-0
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Richard Krajicek
|---
|---
|1-0
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Gordon Lowe
|1-0
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Viv McGrath
|1-0
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Gar Moon
|1-0
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Thomas Muster
|---
|1-0
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Yannick Noah
|---
|1-0
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Arthur O'Hara Wood
|1-0
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Rafael Osuna
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1-0
|1.000
|Adriano Panatta
|---
|1-0
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|James Parke
|1-0
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Yvon Petra
|---
|---
|1-0
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Brian Teacher
|1-0
|---
|---
|---
|1-0
|1.000
|Andres Gimeno
|0-1
|1-0
|---
|---
|1-1
|.500
|Spencer Gore
|---
|---
|1-1
|---
|1-1
|.500
|John Hawkes
|1-1
|---
|---
|---
|1-1
|.500
|Petr Korda
|1-0
|0-1
|---
|---
|1-1
|.500
|Art Larsen
|---
|0-1
|---
|1-0
|1-1
|.500
|Harold Mahoney
|---
|---
|1-1
|---
|1-1
|.500
|Chuck McKinley
|---
|---
|1-1
|---
|1-1
|.500
|Carlos Moya
|0-1
|1-0
|---
|---
|1-1
|.500
|Manuel Orantes
|---
|0-1
|---
|1-0
|1-1
|.500
|Dinny Pails
|1-1
|---
|---
|---
|1-1
|.500
|Ernie Parker
|1-1
|---
|---
|---
|1-1
|.500
|Roscoe Tanner
|1-0
|---
|0-1
|---
|1-1
|.500
|Holcombe Ward
|---
|---
|---
|1-1
|1-1
|.500
|Sidney Wood
|---
|---
|1-0
|0-1
|1-1
|.500
|Wilmer Allison
|---
|---
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|.333
|Pat Cash
|0-2
|---
|1-0
|---
|1-2
|.333
|Marin Cilic
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|1-0
|1-2
|.333
|Bill Clothier
|---
|---
|---
|1-2
|1-2
|.333
|Sven Davidson
|---
|1-2
|---
|---
|1-2
|.333
|Juan Carlos Ferrero
|---
|1-1
|---
|0-1
|1-2
|.333
|Vitas Gerulaitis
|1-0
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|1-2
|.333
|Michael Stich
|---
|0-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-2
|.333
|Mal Anderson
|0-2
|---
|---
|1-1
|1-3
|.250
|Michael Chang
|0-1
|1-1
|---
|0-1
|1-3
|.250
|Fred Hovey
|---
|---
|---
|1-3
|1-3
|.250
|Goran Ivanisevic
|---
|---
|1-3
|---
|1-3
|.250
|Ken McGregor
|1-2
|---
|0-1
|---
|1-3
|.250
|Horace Rice
|1-3
|---
|---
|---
|1-3
|.250
|Beals Wright
|---
|---
|---
|1-3
|1-3
|.250
|Ernest Renshaw
|---
|---
|1-4
|---
|1-4
|.200
|Andy Roddick
|---
|---
|0-3
|1-1
|1-4
|.200
|Herbert Lawford
|---
|---
|1-5
|---
|1-5
|.167
|Tony Roche
|---
|1-2
|0-1
|0-2
|1-5
|.167
|Bunny Austin
|---
|0-1
|0-2
|---
|0-3
|.000
|Harry Hopman
|0-3
|---
|---
|---
|0-3
|.000
|Frank Hunter
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|.000
|Harry Parker
|0-3
|---
|---
|---
|0-3
|.000
|Frank Riseley
|---
|---
|0-3
|---
|0-3
|.000
|Eric Sturgess
|---
|0-2
|---
|0-1
|0-3
|.000
|Luis Ayala
|---
|0-2
|---
|---
|0-2
|.000
|Herbert Barrett
|---
|---
|0-2
|---
|0-2
|.000
|Tom Brown
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|Alex Corretja
|---
|0-2
|---
|---
|0-2
|.000
|Kevin Curren
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-2
|.000
|Steve Denton
|0-2
|---
|---
|---
|0-2
|.000
|Wilberforce Eaves
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|Herbie Flam
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|Rex Hartwig
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|Todd Martin
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|Miloslav Mecir
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|Kurt Nielsen
|---
|---
|0-2
|---
|0-2
|.000
|Mark Philippoussis
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|Cedric Pioline
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|Bob Schlesinger
|0-2
|---
|---
|---
|0-2
|.000
|Frank Shields
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|Robin Soderling
|---
|0-2
|---
|---
|0-2
|.000
|Bill Talbert
|---
|---
|---
|0-2
|0-2
|.000
|Howard Taylor
|---
|---
|---
|0-2
|0-2
|.000
|Marcos Baghdatis
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Alfred Beamish
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Livingston Beeckman
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Alberto Berasategui
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Tomas Berdych
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Christian Boussus
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Godfrey Brinley
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Geoff Brown
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Tom Bundy
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Wilhelm Bungert
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Clarence Clark
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Arnaud Clement
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Elwood Cooke
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Guillermo Coria
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Dick Crealy
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Jack Cummings
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|A.H. Curtis
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Pierre Darmon
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Dwight Davis
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Phil Dent
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Giorgio di Stefani
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Cliff Drysdale
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Alfred Dunlop
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|James Dwight
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Thomas Enqvist
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|David Ferrer
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Ken Fletcher
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Zeljko Franulovic
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Frank Froehling III
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Juan Gisbert
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Keith Gledhill
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|William Glyn
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Fernando Gonzalez
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Manliffe Goodbody
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Vere Goold
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Brian Gottfried
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Clark Graebner
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Istvan Gulyas
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Alf Hedemann
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Henner Henkel
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Clarence Hobart
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Bill Johnson
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Wallace Johnson
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Howard Kinsey
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Frank Kovacs
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Henri Leconte
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Bob LeRoy
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Chris Lewis
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|John Lloyd
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|George Lott
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Randolph Lycett
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Gene Mako
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|John Marks
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|William Marshall
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Andrei Medvedev
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Roderick Menzel
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Alex Metreveli
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Marty Mulligan
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Gardnar Mulloy
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|David Nalbandian
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Nat Niles
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Kei Nishikori
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Brian Norton
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Tom Okker
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Parmly Paret
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Onny Parun
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Victor Pecci
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Mikael Pernfors
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Nikki Pilic
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Eric Pockley
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Patrick Proisy
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Mariano Puerta
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Dennis Ralston
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Milos Raonic
|---
|----
|0-1
|---
|-
|0-1
|.000
|Marcelo Rios
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Josiah Ritchie
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Greg Rusedski
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|John Sadri
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Bert St. John
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|V. St. Leger Gould
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Quincy Shaw
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Rainer Schuettler
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Sidney Smith
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Harold Solomon
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Dominic Thiem
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Ron Thomas
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Welby Van Horn
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|Martin Verkerk
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Ian Vermaak
|---
|0-1
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Kim Warwick
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|MaliVai Washington
|---
|---
|0-1
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Jim Willard
|0-1
|---
|---
|---
|0-1
|.000
|Grand Slams
Australian Open: 1905-present
French Open: 1925-present (restricted to French players prior to 1925)
Wimbledon: 1877-present
U.S. National Championships: 1881-1967
U.S. Open: 1968-present
