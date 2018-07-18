AL AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Brantley lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Lowrie 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Trout cf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .500
Haniger rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Martinez dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
b-Cruz ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267
f-Choo ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500
Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-Bregman ph-3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Judge lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .500
Springer cf 2 2 2 1 0 0 1.000
Machado ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Lindor ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-Segura ph-ss 2 2 2 3 0 0 1.000
Abreu 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Moreland 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .667
Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 42 8 13 8 4 13
NL AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Baez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Albies 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
h-Gennett ph-2b 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000
Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Suarez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Goldschmidt dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
a-Molina ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Aguilar ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Votto 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .333
Kemp lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Yelich lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Harper cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Markakis rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Cain rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Story ss 2 1 1 1 0 1 .500
Contreras c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .500
Realmuto c 0 1 0 0 2 0 .310
Totals 37 6 7 6 5 12
AL 011 000 030 3—8 13 0
NL 001 000 112 1—6 7 1

a-flied out for Goldschmidt in the 5th. b-walked for Martinez in the 6th. c-out on fielder's choice for Ramirez in the 6th. d-flied out for Machado in the 6th. e-popped out for Molina in the 7th. f-singled for Cruz in the 8th. g-homered for Lindor in the 8th. h-homered for Albies in the 9th.

E_Votto. LOB_AL 9, NL 7. 2B_Kemp. HR_Judge, off Scherzer; Trout, off deGrom; Segura, off Hader; Bregman, off Stripling; Springer, off Stripling; Contreras, off Snell; Story, off Morton; Yelich, off Morton; Gennett, off Diaz; Votto, off Happ. RBIs_Trout, Judge, Bregman, Brantley, Springer, Segura 3, Contreras, Votto, Story, Yelich, Gennett 2. SF_Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_AL 3 (Ramirez, Lindor, Haniger); NL 3 (Crawford, Aguilar 2). RISP_AL 1 for 5; NL 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Judge, Albies.

AL IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Severino, H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Snell, H, 0 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 39 5.40
Jimenez, H, 13 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Berrios, H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00
Treinen, H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Morton 2 2 2 2 1 2 40 9.00
Diaz, W, 0-2 1 1 2 2 1 2 23 18.00
Happ, S, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 9.00
NL IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 2 2 1 1 1 4 32 4.50
deGrom 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 9.00
Foltynewicz 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00
Nola 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 0.00
Vazquez 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 0.00
Hader 1-3 4 3 1 0 1 26 27.00
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Stripling, L, 8-2 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 39 16.20

Inherited runners-scored_Jimenez 1-0, Hand 1-0. HBP_Morton (Suarez). WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Andy Fletcher; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:34. A_43,843 (41,313).