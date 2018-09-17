G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Hill,Oklahoma St. 3 34 277 4 92.3
Anderson,TCU 3 29 259 2 86.3
Barnes,Kansas St. 3 51 228 1 76.0
Brown,West Virginia 2 23 148 1 74.0
Pettaway,West Virginia 2 21 133 0 66.5
Watson,Texas 3 48 198 0 66.0
Montgomer,Iowa St. 2 38 126 1 63.0

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Grier,West Virginia 2 60 46 1 761 9 229.4
Murray,Oklahoma 3 73 49 1 863 8 199.9
Bowman,Texas Tech 3 133 94 0 1,160 8 163.8
Cornelius,Oklahoma St. 3 101 65 3 971 7 162.0
Noland,Iowa St. 2 46 29 1 403 2 146.6
Brewer,Baylor 3 75 45 1 641 3 142.3
Thompson,Kansas St. 3 49 28 1 360 4 141.7
Ehlinger,Texas 3 99 57 2 723 6 134.9
Robinson,TCU 3 93 57 3 644 5 130.7
Bender,Kansas 3 73 44 0 390 3 118.7

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Wesley,Texas Tech 3 23 413 7.7
Brown,Oklahoma 3 19 412 6.3
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 3 19 319 6.3
Hurd,Baylor 3 18 251 6.0
Jennings,West Virginia 2 12 210 6.0
Humphrey,Texas 3 17 275 5.7
Jones,Iowa St. 2 10 97 5.0
Reagor,TCU 3 15 196 5.0
Simms,West Virginia 2 10 159 5.0
Carter,Texas Tech 3 14 143 4.7
High,Texas Tech 3 14 222 4.7
Zuber,Kansas St. 3 14 223 4.7

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Wesley,Texas Tech 3 23 413 137.7
Brown,Oklahoma 3 19 412 137.3
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 3 19 319 106.3
Jennings,West Virginia 2 12 210 105.0
Butler,Iowa St. 2 8 209 104.5
Humphrey,Texas 3 17 275 91.7
Sills,West Virginia 2 9 173 86.5
Hurd,Baylor 3 18 251 83.7
Simms,West Virginia 2 10 159 79.5
Lamb,Oklahoma 3 12 225 75.0
Zuber,Kansas St. 3 14 223 74.3
High,Texas Tech 3 14 222 74.0
Vasher,Texas Tech 3 13 211 70.3
Reagor,TCU 3 15 196 65.3

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Frye,Texas Tech 3 2 53 1 .7
Askew-Hen,West Virginia 2 1 0 0 .5
Bernard,Baylor 3 1 28 0 .3
Boyd,Texas 3 1 0 0 .3
Dineen Jr,Kansas 3 1 1 0 .3
Dorsey,Texas Tech 3 1 0 0 .3
Foster,Texas 3 1 0 0 .3
Gaines,TCU 3 1 0 0 .3
Harper,Oklahoma St. 3 1 24 1 .3
Harris,Kansas 3 1 0 0 .3
Hubert,Kansas St. 3 1 11 0 .3
Issahaku,TCU 3 1 21 0 .3
Lee,Kansas 3 1 31 1 .3
McCulloug,Kansas 3 1 1 0 .3
Motley,Oklahoma 3 1 7 0 .3
Sterns,Texas 3 1 0 0 .3
Taylor,Kansas 3 1 55 1 .3
Thomas,Kansas 3 1 0 0 .3
Thomas,Baylor 3 1 -7 0 .3
Torneden,Kansas 3 1 39 1 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Turpin,TCU 3 7 145 20.7
Bowman,Texas Tech 3 4 68 17.0
Lamb,Oklahoma 3 6 81 13.5
Lassiter ,Kansas 3 6 62 10.3
Stoner,Oklahoma St. 3 4 32 8.0
Simms,West Virginia 2 3 12 4.0
Shelley,Kansas St. 3 4 9 2.3

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Brown,Oklahoma 3 4 165 41.3
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 3 4 111 27.8
Bowman,Texas Tech 3 8 192 24.0
Jamison,Texas 3 5 118 23.6
Shelley,Kansas St. 3 10 200 20.0
Simms,West Virginia 2 5 92 18.4
Thorton,Baylor 3 4 72 18.0
Turpin,TCU 3 4 56 14.0

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Galitz,Baylor 3 12 45.0
Thompson,Kansas 3 20 43.1
Panazzolo,Texas Tech 3 16 40.6
Nunez,TCU 3 11 38.3
Dunn,Iowa St. 2 11 38.0
Bujcevski,Texas 3 17 37.1

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Lynch,Kansas St. 3 7 8 .875 2.33
Ammendola,Oklahoma St. 3 6 6 1.000 2.00
Martin,Baylor 3 5 7 .714 1.67
Rui,Kansas 3 5 8 .625 1.67
Assalley,Iowa St. 2 3 3 1.000 1.50
Staley,West Virginia 2 3 3 1.000 1.50
Dicker,Texas 3 3 3 1.000 1.00
Seibert,Oklahoma 3 3 4 .750 1.00
Bunce,TCU 3 2 4 .500 .67
Hatfield,Texas Tech 3 2 2 1.000 .67

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Wesley,Texas Tech 3 0 413 0 0 0 23 413 137.67
Brown,Oklahoma 3 0 412 0 0 0 19 412 137.33
Simms,West Virginia 2 5 159 12 92 0 19 268 134.00
Zuber,Kansas St. 3 0 223 136 38 0 20 397 132.33
Turpin,TCU 3 28 125 145 56 0 25 354 118.00
Humphrey,Texas 3 19 275 0 51 0 21 345 115.00
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 3 0 319 0 0 0 19 319 106.33
Jennings,West Virginia 2 0 210 0 0 0 12 210 105.00
Butler,Iowa St. 2 0 209 0 0 0 8 209 104.50
Hill,Oklahoma St. 3 277 33 0 0 0 36 310 103.33
Lamb,Oklahoma 3 0 225 81 0 0 18 306 102.00

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Bowman,Texas Tech 3 143 1,178 392.7
Grier,West Virginia 2 65 758 379.0
Cornelius,Oklahoma St. 3 126 1,042 347.3
Murray,Oklahoma 3 102 1,032 344.0
Ehlinger,Texas 3 135 839 279.7
Robinson,TCU 3 111 763 254.3
Brewer,Baylor 3 92 710 236.7
Noland,Iowa St. 2 48 389 194.5

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Ammendola,Oklahoma St. 3 20 6 6 37 12.3
Henry,Texas Tech 3 0 0 0 36 12.0
Jennings,West Virginia 2 0 0 0 24 12.0
Hasty,Baylor 3 0 0 0 30 10.0
Staley,West Virginia 2 11 3 3 20 10.0
Hatfield,Texas Tech 3 23 2 2 29 9.7
Martin,Baylor 3 14 5 7 29 9.7
Lynch,Kansas St. 3 7 7 8 28 9.3
Seibert,Oklahoma 3 19 3 4 28 9.3
Rui,Kansas 3 10 5 8 25 8.3
Hill,Oklahoma St. 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Wesley,Texas Tech 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Zuber,Kansas St. 3 0 0 0 24 8.0