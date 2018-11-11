https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-12-Individual-Leaders-13381836.php
Big 12 Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Barnes,Kansas St.
|10
|196
|1,035
|11
|103.5
|Montgomer,Iowa St.
|8
|169
|765
|6
|95.6
|Hill,Oklahoma St.
|10
|158
|930
|9
|93.0
|Williams,Kansas
|9
|130
|770
|4
|85.6
|Sermon,Oklahoma
|10
|131
|846
|10
|84.6
|Brooks,Oklahoma
|8
|57
|640
|9
|80.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Murray,Oklahoma
|10
|247
|175
|5
|3,038
|32
|212.9
|Grier,West Virginia
|9
|300
|207
|8
|2,961
|31
|180.7
|Cornelius,Oklahoma St.
|10
|355
|215
|8
|3,123
|23
|151.3
|Bowman,Texas Tech
|8
|327
|227
|7
|2,638
|17
|150.1
|Ehlinger,Texas
|10
|319
|205
|2
|2,483
|20
|149.1
|Brewer,Baylor
|10
|297
|183
|6
|2,164
|14
|134.3
|Collins,TCU
|8
|134
|75
|2
|1,045
|6
|133.3
|Bender,Kansas
|9
|259
|146
|2
|1,568
|12
|121.0
|Thompson,Kansas St.
|9
|155
|87
|3
|995
|5
|116.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Wesley,Texas Tech
|10
|78
|1,347
|7.8
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|10
|68
|1,282
|6.8
|Humphrey,Texas
|10
|63
|947
|6.3
|Hurd,Baylor
|10
|62
|837
|6.2
|Reagor,TCU
|10
|60
|884
|6.0
|Johnson,Texas
|9
|50
|675
|5.6
|High,Texas Tech
|10
|55
|699
|5.5
|Sills V,West Virginia
|9
|49
|697
|5.4
|Brown,Oklahoma
|10
|53
|956
|5.3
|Mims,Baylor
|9
|43
|607
|4.8
|Vasher,Texas Tech
|9
|42
|557
|4.7
|Jennings ,West Virginia
|9
|40
|600
|4.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Wesley,Texas Tech
|10
|78
|1,347
|134.7
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|10
|68
|1,282
|128.2
|Brown,Oklahoma
|10
|53
|956
|95.6
|Humphrey,Texas
|10
|63
|947
|94.7
|Butler,Iowa St.
|9
|36
|816
|90.7
|Reagor,TCU
|10
|60
|884
|88.4
|Hurd,Baylor
|10
|62
|837
|83.7
|Lamb,Oklahoma
|10
|41
|777
|77.7
|Sills V,West Virginia
|9
|49
|697
|77.4
|Johnson,Texas
|9
|50
|675
|75.0
|Simms,West Virginia
|9
|37
|635
|70.6
|High,Texas Tech
|10
|55
|699
|69.9
|Mims,Baylor
|9
|43
|607
|67.4
|Jennings ,West Virginia
|9
|40
|600
|66.7
|Vasher,Texas Tech
|9
|42
|557
|61.9
|Johnson,Oklahoma St.
|10
|40
|614
|61.4
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Frye,Texas Tech
|10
|4
|55
|1
|.4
|Sterns,Texas
|10
|4
|33
|0
|.4
|Lewis,Iowa St.
|9
|3
|0
|0
|.3
|Defense,Kansas
|10
|3
|125
|0
|.3
|Dorsey,Texas Tech
|10
|3
|48
|0
|.3
|Motley,Oklahoma
|10
|3
|17
|0
|.3
|Askew-Hen,West Virginia
|9
|2
|3
|0
|.2
|Robinson ,West Virginia
|9
|2
|55
|0
|.2
|Spears,Iowa St.
|9
|2
|53
|1
|.2
|Washingto,West Virginia
|9
|2
|52
|1
|.2
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Lamb,Oklahoma
|10
|13
|176
|13.5
|Bowman,Texas Tech
|10
|12
|85
|7.1
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Bowman,Texas Tech
|10
|22
|559
|25.4
|Brown,Oklahoma
|9
|17
|422
|24.8
|Hubbard,Oklahoma St.
|10
|18
|400
|22.2
|Fleeks,Baylor
|9
|18
|329
|18.3
|Zuber,Kansas St.
|10
|12
|196
|16.3
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Thompson,Kansas
|10
|60
|43.2
|Galitz,Baylor
|10
|43
|42.8
|Panazzolo,Texas Tech
|10
|46
|42.5
|Bujcevski,Texas
|10
|44
|39.9
|Dunn,Iowa St.
|9
|44
|39.1
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Assalley,Iowa St.
|9
|13
|17
|.765
|1.44
|Dicker,Texas
|10
|14
|19
|.737
|1.40
|Hatfield,Texas Tech
|10
|14
|15
|.933
|1.40
|Ammendola,Oklahoma St.
|10
|13
|19
|.684
|1.30
|Martin,Baylor
|10
|13
|21
|.619
|1.30
|Staley,West Virginia
|9
|10
|14
|.714
|1.11
|Seibert,Oklahoma
|10
|11
|13
|.846
|1.10
|Rui,Kansas
|10
|10
|15
|.667
|1.00
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Williams,Kansas
|9
|770
|259
|0
|204
|0
|168
|1,233
|137.00
|Wesley,Texas Tech
|10
|-2
|1,347
|0
|0
|0
|79
|1,345
|134.50
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|10
|6
|1,282
|22
|0
|0
|72
|1,310
|131.00
|Barnes,Kansas St.
|10
|1,035
|171
|0
|0
|0
|212
|1,206
|120.60
|Humphrey,Texas
|10
|25
|947
|0
|148
|0
|76
|1,120
|112.00
|Hurd,Baylor
|10
|205
|837
|13
|0
|0
|108
|1,055
|105.50
|Sermon,Oklahoma
|10
|846
|178
|0
|0
|0
|142
|1,024
|102.40
|Montgomer,Iowa St.
|8
|765
|54
|0
|0
|0
|179
|819
|102.38
|Hill,Oklahoma St.
|10
|930
|68
|0
|0
|0
|171
|998
|99.80
|Hubbard,Oklahoma St.
|10
|419
|168
|0
|400
|0
|99
|987
|98.70
|Simms,West Virginia
|9
|5
|635
|58
|176
|0
|54
|874
|97.11
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Murray,Oklahoma
|10
|343
|3,678
|367.8
|Cornelius,Oklahoma St.
|10
|443
|3,350
|335.0
|Bowman,Texas Tech
|8
|356
|2,612
|326.5
|Grier,West Virginia
|9
|334
|2,898
|322.0
|Ehlinger,Texas
|10
|431
|2,826
|282.6
|Brewer,Baylor
|10
|387
|2,387
|238.7
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Seibert,Oklahoma
|10
|64
|11
|13
|97
|9.7
|Hatfield,Texas Tech
|10
|52
|14
|15
|94
|9.4
|Ammendola,Oklahoma St.
|10
|49
|13
|19
|86
|8.6
|Staley,West Virginia
|9
|46
|10
|14
|76
|8.4
|Dicker,Texas
|10
|40
|14
|19
|82
|8.2
|Sills V,West Virginia
|9
|0
|0
|0
|72
|8.0
|Martin,Baylor
|10
|35
|13
|21
|71
|7.1
|Assalley,Iowa St.
|9
|25
|13
|17
|63
|7.0
|Barnes,Kansas St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|68
|6.8
|Brooks,Oklahoma
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
|Jennings ,West Virginia
|9
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.7
