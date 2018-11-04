https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Sky-Individual-Leaders-13361669.php
Big Sky Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Gueller,Idaho St.
|9
|372
|2,995
|332.8
|Sneed,Montana
|9
|428
|2,674
|297.1
|Maier,UC Davis
|9
|412
|2,668
|296.4
|Bridge-Ga,Northern Ariz.
|7
|257
|1,422
|203.1
|Alexander,Portland St.
|9
|256
|1,780
|197.8
|Petrino,Idaho
|9
|315
|1,711
|190.1
|Andersen,Montana St.
|9
|260
|1,703
|189.2
|Barriere,Eastern Wash.
|7
|192
|1,296
|185.1
|Constanti,Weber St.
|8
|238
|1,238
|154.8
|Protheroe,Cal Poly
|9
|288
|1,367
|151.9
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Alcobenda,Eastern Wash.
|9
|47
|12
|12
|82
|9.1
|Sheidow,Idaho St.
|9
|46
|12
|18
|79
|8.8
|Andersen,Montana St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|78
|8.7
|Gilliam,UC Davis
|9
|0
|0
|0
|74
|8.2
|Protheroe,Cal Poly
|9
|0
|0
|0
|72
|8.0
|O'Rourke,UC Davis
|9
|42
|9
|11
|68
|7.6
|Tuttle,Weber St.
|9
|25
|14
|21
|67
|7.4
|Madison,Idaho St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|Semenza,Montana
|9
|36
|11
|14
|66
|7.3
|Medeiros,Sacramento St.
|8
|26
|10
|15
|56
|7.0
|Williams,Portland St.
|9
|33
|10
|13
|63
|7.0
|Bailey,Montana St.
|9
|31
|11
|15
|61
|6.8
|Jenkins,Cal Poly
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
|Akem,Montana
|9
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.7
|Alexander,Portland St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.7
|Vega,Cal Poly
|8
|30
|7
|8
|51
|6.4
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Protheroe,Cal Poly
|9
|288
|1,367
|12
|151.9
|Dotson,Sacramento St.
|9
|171
|1,093
|9
|121.4
|Davis,Weber St.
|8
|161
|935
|6
|116.9
|Andersen,Montana St.
|9
|125
|988
|13
|109.8
|Madison,Idaho St.
|9
|172
|879
|11
|97.7
|McPherson,Eastern Wash.
|9
|103
|780
|7
|86.7
|Saunders,Idaho
|9
|169
|755
|6
|83.9
|Green,Southern Utah
|9
|147
|747
|5
|83.0
|Ifanse,Montana St.
|9
|123
|713
|7
|79.2
|Flanagan,Idaho St.
|9
|113
|689
|7
|76.6
|Jenkins,Cal Poly
|8
|164
|580
|9
|72.5
|Gilliam,UC Davis
|9
|121
|588
|9
|65.3
|Hall,Northern Colo.
|10
|140
|645
|7
|64.5
|Thomas,UC Davis
|8
|77
|504
|5
|63.0
|Logan,Northern Ariz.
|7
|93
|437
|5
|62.4
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Gueller,Idaho St.
|9
|276
|154
|7
|2,634
|24
|159.6
|Maier,UC Davis
|9
|389
|250
|4
|2,714
|27
|143.7
|Alexander,Portland St.
|9
|175
|92
|3
|1,455
|9
|136.0
|Sneed,Montana
|9
|330
|207
|7
|2,149
|17
|130.2
|Barriere,Eastern Wash.
|7
|145
|87
|3
|1,002
|7
|129.8
|Constanti,Weber St.
|8
|208
|130
|7
|1,331
|11
|127.0
|Petrino,Idaho
|9
|257
|160
|5
|1,553
|12
|124.5
|Bridge-Ga,Northern Ariz.
|7
|194
|111
|6
|1,324
|9
|123.7
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Doss,UC Davis
|9
|79
|779
|8.8
|Ungerer,Idaho
|9
|59
|575
|6.6
|Wesley,Northern Colo.
|9
|55
|1,036
|6.1
|Webster,Eastern Wash.
|9
|52
|822
|5.8
|Gueller,Idaho St.
|9
|49
|1,091
|5.4
|Akem,Montana
|9
|47
|602
|5.2
|Measom,Southern Utah
|8
|39
|525
|4.9
|Harrell,UC Davis
|9
|43
|590
|4.8
|Dean,Idaho St.
|9
|42
|810
|4.7
|Cotton,Idaho
|9
|41
|563
|4.6
|Haywood,Idaho
|9
|41
|392
|4.6
|Kassis,Montana St.
|9
|41
|479
|4.6
|Louie-McG,Montana
|9
|38
|420
|4.2
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Gueller,Idaho St.
|9
|49
|1,091
|121.2
|Wesley,Northern Colo.
|9
|55
|1,036
|115.1
|Webster,Eastern Wash.
|9
|52
|822
|91.3
|Dean,Idaho St.
|9
|42
|810
|90.0
|Doss,UC Davis
|9
|79
|779
|86.6
|Butler,Northern Ariz.
|8
|33
|611
|76.4
|Taumoepea,Portland St.
|7
|19
|485
|69.3
|Akem,Montana
|9
|47
|602
|66.9
|Measom,Southern Utah
|8
|39
|525
|65.6
|Harrell,UC Davis
|9
|43
|590
|65.6
|Ungerer,Idaho
|9
|59
|575
|63.9
|Ratliff,Sacramento St.
|7
|21
|438
|62.6
|Cotton,Idaho
|9
|41
|563
|62.6
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Alleyne,Montana St.
|7
|4
|55
|0
|.6
|Boyd Jr.,Northern Colo.
|9
|4
|97
|1
|.4
|Johnson,Northern Ariz.
|9
|4
|88
|0
|.4
|Stice,Weber St.
|9
|4
|72
|0
|.4
|Aguirre,Idaho St.
|9
|3
|112
|0
|.3
|Benjamin,Weber St.
|9
|3
|41
|0
|.3
|Brown,Idaho St.
|9
|3
|31
|1
|.3
|Dorsey,Northern Ariz.
|9
|3
|10
|0
|.3
|Moe,UC Davis
|9
|3
|61
|0
|.3
|Tucker,Eastern Wash.
|9
|3
|44
|0
|.3
|Sutton,Northern Ariz.
|7
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Frasch,Cal Poly
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Graves,Idaho St.
|8
|2
|38
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Ungerer,Idaho
|9
|11
|177
|16.1
|Davis,Weber St.
|8
|14
|224
|16.0
|Louie-McG,Montana
|9
|22
|208
|9.5
|Thomas,UC Davis
|9
|21
|122
|5.8
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Shaheed,Weber St.
|9
|13
|442
|34.0
|Flowers,Montana
|9
|19
|520
|27.4
|Cockett,Southern Utah
|8
|10
|248
|24.8
|Modise,UC Davis
|9
|19
|446
|23.5
|Dorton,Eastern Wash.
|9
|15
|323
|21.5
|Ison,Northern Colo.
|10
|17
|364
|21.4
|Yancy,Idaho St.
|9
|12
|243
|20.3
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Coffey,Idaho
|9
|49
|45.0
|Arnson,Northern Ariz.
|9
|46
|45.0
|Miller,Southern Utah
|9
|41
|42.7
|Root,Northern Colo.
|9
|41
|41.6
|Padmos,Montana St.
|9
|46
|41.5
|Williams,Montana
|9
|47
|41.4
|Whelan,UC Davis
|9
|48
|40.8
|Ryan,Idaho St.
|9
|39
|40.1
|Lloyd,Weber St.
|9
|57
|39.9
|Niesner,Portland St.
|9
|43
|38.9
|Hoolihan,Sacramento St.
|9
|50
|38.3
|Sublette,Cal Poly
|9
|46
|37.9
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Tuttle,Weber St.
|9
|14
|21
|.000
|1.56
|Alcobenda,Eastern Wash.
|9
|12
|12
|.000
|1.33
|Sheidow,Idaho St.
|9
|12
|18
|.000
|1.33
|Medeiros,Sacramento St.
|8
|10
|15
|.000
|1.25
|Bailey,Montana St.
|9
|11
|15
|.000
|1.22
|Semenza,Montana
|9
|11
|14
|.000
|1.22
|Williams,Portland St.
|9
|10
|13
|.000
|1.11
|O'Rourke,UC Davis
|9
|9
|11
|.000
|1.00
|Vega,Cal Poly
|8
|7
|8
|.000
|.88
|Berz,Southern Utah
|9
|7
|12
|.000
|.78
|Coffey,Idaho
|9
|5
|7
|.000
|.56
|Combs,Northern Colo.
|9
|4
|4
|.000
|.44
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Davis,Weber St.
|8
|935
|136
|224
|0
|0
|194
|1,295
|161.88
|Protheroe,Cal Poly
|9
|1,367
|4
|0
|0
|0
|290
|1,371
|152.33
|Dotson,Sacramento St.
|9
|1,093
|159
|0
|0
|0
|184
|1,252
|139.11
|Wesley,Northern Colo.
|9
|7
|1,036
|0
|62
|0
|65
|1,105
|122.78
|Gueller,Idaho St.
|9
|0
|1,091
|0
|0
|0
|49
|1,091
|121.22
|Andersen,Montana St.
|9
|988
|32
|0
|0
|0
|126
|1,020
|113.33
|Madison,Idaho St.
|9
|879
|112
|0
|0
|0
|186
|991
|110.11
|Ungerer,Idaho
|9
|9
|575
|177
|134
|0
|78
|895
|99.44
|Gilliam,UC Davis
|9
|588
|282
|0
|0
|0
|155
|870
|96.67
|McPherson,Eastern Wash.
|9
|780
|85
|0
|0
|0
|115
|865
|96.11
|Doss,UC Davis
|9
|77
|779
|0
|0
|0
|88
|856
|95.11
|Dean,Idaho St.
|9
|35
|810
|0
|0
|0
|47
|845
|93.89
View Comments