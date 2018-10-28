G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Smith,Campbell 7 255 1,892 270.3
Bahar,Monmouth 8 309 2,031 253.9
Burks,Kennesaw St. 8 194 1,357 169.6
Walker,Presbyterian 7 199 1,068 152.6

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Burks,Kennesaw St. 8 0 0 0 114 14.3
Smith,Campbell 7 0 0 0 60 8.6
Thompson,Kennesaw St. 8 47 4 5 59 7.4

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Guerriero,Monmouth 6 83 586 5 97.7
Farri,Monmouth 8 93 758 6 94.8
Burks,Kennesaw St. 8 117 618 19 77.3
Smith,Campbell 7 74 495 10 70.7
Holland,Kennesaw St. 8 41 487 3 60.9

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Smith,Campbell 7 181 105 3 1,397 12 141.4
Bahar,Monmouth 8 270 160 5 1,980 12 131.8
Walker,Presbyterian 7 180 111 7 1,036 8 116.9

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
White Jr.,Monmouth 8 53 822 6.6
Davis,Presbyterian 7 40 366 5.7
Pearson,Presbyterian 7 37 432 5.3
Blockmon,Campbell 8 37 486 4.6
Snead,Campbell 8 34 648 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
White Jr.,Monmouth 8 53 822 102.8
Snead,Campbell 8 34 648 81.0
Pearson,Presbyterian 7 37 432 61.7
Blockmon,Campbell 8 37 486 60.8

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Walker,Kennesaw St. 8 3 64 0 .4
Allen,Charleston So. 7 2 116 2 .3
Carringto,Presbyterian 7 2 0 0 .3
Slaton,Charleston So. 7 2 18 1 .3
Berry,Monmouth 8 2 -3 0 .3
Dozier,Gardner-Webb 8 2 20 0 .3
Henderson,Campbell 8 2 103 1 .3
Pettway,Kennesaw St. 8 2 90 1 .3
Powell,Monmouth 8 2 31 0 .3
Waters,Campbell 8 2 2 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Horton,Gardner-Webb 8 12 170 14.2
Lindsey,Charleston So. 7 11 140 12.7
Grasso,Monmouth 8 20 249 12.5
Foster,Kennesaw St. 8 11 107 9.7
Brooks,Campbell 8 10 85 8.5
Davis,Presbyterian 7 14 68 4.9

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Horton,Gardner-Webb 8 12 281 23.4
Perry,Gardner-Webb 6 10 219 21.9
Grasso,Monmouth 8 14 303 21.6
Lindsey,Charleston So. 7 12 232 19.3

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Dennis,Campbell 8 43 44.1
Reighard,Charleston So. 7 36 41.2
Hankinson,Gardner-Webb 8 52 39.9
Boland,Presbyterian 7 46 39.0
McCreary,Monmouth 8 40 38.4

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Tekac,Charleston So. 7 8 10 .000 1.14
Mosquera,Monmouth 8 7 9 .000 .88
Jackson,Gardner-Webb 8 5 7 .000 .63
Thompson,Kennesaw St. 8 4 5 .000 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Guerriero,Monmouth 6 586 73 0 71 0 97 730 121.67
Grasso,Monmouth 8 163 251 249 303 0 68 966 120.75
White Jr.,Monmouth 8 0 822 0 0 0 53 822 102.75
Horton,Gardner-Webb 8 0 368 170 281 0 53 819 102.38
Farri,Monmouth 8 758 55 0 0 0 104 813 101.63
Holland,Kennesaw St. 8 487 158 0 154 0 51 799 99.88