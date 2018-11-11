G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Smith,Campbell 9 308 2,205 245.0
Bahar,Monmouth 10 364 2,350 235.0
Burks,Kennesaw St. 10 237 1,647 164.7
Smith,Gardner-Webb 10 336 1,580 158.0

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Burks,Kennesaw St. 10 0 0 0 156 15.6
Smith,Campbell 9 0 0 0 78 8.7
Thompson,Kennesaw St. 10 60 5 6 75 7.5

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Guerriero,Monmouth 8 118 736 7 92.0
Farri,Monmouth 10 125 903 7 90.3
Burks,Kennesaw St. 10 145 769 26 76.9
Smith,Campbell 9 97 653 13 72.6
Holland,Kennesaw St. 10 53 682 6 68.2

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Smith,Campbell 9 211 123 3 1,552 13 137.6
Bahar,Monmouth 10 315 187 5 2,219 15 131.1
Walker,Presbyterian 9 206 123 9 1,140 8 110.3
Smith,Gardner-Webb 10 249 125 13 1,511 10 104.0

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
White Jr.,Monmouth 10 61 913 6.1
Davis,Presbyterian 9 47 447 5.2
Pearson,Presbyterian 9 45 539 5.0

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
White Jr.,Monmouth 10 61 913 91.3
Snead,Campbell 10 40 715 71.5
Pearson,Presbyterian 9 45 539 59.9

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Allen,Charleston So. 9 3 133 2 .3
Dozier,Gardner-Webb 10 3 20 0 .3
Walker,Kennesaw St. 10 3 64 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Lindsey,Charleston So. 9 14 179 12.8
Horton,Gardner-Webb 10 16 189 11.8
Grasso,Monmouth 10 23 260 11.3
Foster,Kennesaw St. 10 16 168 10.5
Davis,Presbyterian 9 17 67 3.9

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Horton,Gardner-Webb 10 13 318 24.5
Perry,Gardner-Webb 8 13 275 21.2
Grasso,Monmouth 10 17 341 20.1
Lindsey,Charleston So. 9 13 257 19.8
Davis,Presbyterian 9 12 186 15.5

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Dennis,Campbell 10 56 43.3
Reighard,Charleston So. 9 50 41.0
Hankinson,Gardner-Webb 10 67 40.0
Boland,Presbyterian 9 66 39.5
McCreary,Monmouth 10 47 37.7

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Tekac,Charleston So. 9 10 14 .000 1.11
Mosquera,Monmouth 10 10 12 .000 1.00
Jackson,Gardner-Webb 10 6 8 .000 .60
Thompson,Kennesaw St. 10 5 6 .000 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Guerriero,Monmouth 8 736 97 0 71 0 138 904 113.00
Holland,Kennesaw St. 10 682 158 0 238 0 64 1,078 107.80
Horton,Gardner-Webb 10 10 544 189 318 0 67 1,061 106.10
Grasso,Monmouth 10 178 264 260 341 0 79 1,043 104.30
Farri,Monmouth 10 903 55 0 0 0 136 958 95.80