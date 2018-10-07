G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Michigan 6 156 83 5 804 4 98.55
Penn St. 5 167 96 5 963 8 115.74
Minnesota 5 168 97 5 984 8 116.70
Ohio St. 6 191 101 4 1,333 8 121.14
Iowa 5 153 90 6 940 9 122.00
Michigan St. 5 220 142 9 1,526 8 126.63
Purdue 5 185 111 7 1,424 7 129.58
Indiana 6 187 110 7 1,273 12 129.70
Nebraska 5 168 103 2 1,158 7 130.58
Maryland 5 154 88 7 1,133 10 131.28
Wisconsin 5 144 84 4 1,098 7 132.87
Northwestern 5 174 111 4 1,276 7 134.07
Illinois 5 189 119 10 1,447 10 134.15
Rutgers 6 169 105 4 1,233 11 140.16

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Iowa 5 4 129 32.25
Maryland 5 14 376 26.86
Michigan St. 5 9 231 25.67
Penn St. 5 10 256 25.60
Wisconsin 5 13 293 22.54
Northwestern 5 9 199 22.11
Michigan 6 13 282 21.69
Ohio St. 6 9 194 21.56
Minnesota 5 10 213 21.30
Purdue 5 15 297 19.80
Rutgers 6 15 287 19.13
Nebraska 5 16 291 18.19
Indiana 6 6 109 18.17
Illinois 5 11 145 13.18

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Minnesota 5 5 160 32.00
Indiana 6 10 138 13.80
Penn St. 5 16 214 13.38
Illinois 5 6 56 9.33
Michigan 6 18 165 9.17
Maryland 5 6 49 8.17
Wisconsin 5 4 31 7.75
Michigan St. 5 8 56 7.00
Iowa 5 11 76 6.91
Ohio St. 6 15 100 6.67
Rutgers 6 6 38 6.33
Northwestern 5 14 81 5.79
Purdue 5 6 33 5.50
Nebraska 5 7 4 .57

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Ohio St. 6 15 24 43.75
Michigan 6 84 18 42.56
Minnesota 5 12 26 41.08
Purdue 5 25 22 39.95
Penn St. 5 4 21 39.76
Rutgers 6 98 37 38.97
Illinois 5 112 28 38.96
Iowa 5 26 19 38.58
Maryland 5 79 30 37.63
Northwestern 5 33 28 37.29
Indiana 6 22 25 36.60
Michigan St. 5 66 25 36.40
Wisconsin 5 44 19 35.89
Nebraska 5 180 26 34.04

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Michigan 6 375 1,383 230.5
Iowa 5 310 1,362 272.4
Minnesota 5 320 1,621 324.2
Michigan St. 5 348 1,695 339.0
Maryland 5 350 1,720 344.0
Wisconsin 5 291 1,749 349.8
Penn St. 5 375 1,772 354.4
Ohio St. 6 404 2,191 365.2
Indiana 6 415 2,218 369.7
Northwestern 5 340 1,941 388.2
Rutgers 6 410 2,607 434.5
Nebraska 5 367 2,188 437.6
Purdue 5 377 2,236 447.2
Illinois 5 378 2,417 483.4

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
Penn St. 5 3 248 49.6
Ohio St. 6 3 294 49.0
Michigan 6 8 229 38.2
Wisconsin 5 5 169 33.8
Maryland 5 3 156 31.2
Purdue 5 10 155 31.0
Iowa 5 7 149 29.8
Illinois 5 9 146 29.2
Indiana 6 7 167 27.8
Minnesota 5 8 139 27.8
Michigan St. 5 8 136 27.2
Northwestern 5 2 118 23.6
Nebraska 5 4 109 21.8
Rutgers 6 5 99 16.5

___

Scoring Defense
G Saf Pts Avg
Michigan 6 0 95 15.8
Wisconsin 5 0 82 16.4
Iowa 5 0 83 16.6
Ohio St. 6 0 120 20.0
Penn St. 5 0 105 21.0
Michigan St. 5 0 117 23.4
Minnesota 5 0 117 23.4
Northwestern 5 0 126 25.2
Indiana 6 0 155 25.8
Purdue 5 0 132 26.4
Maryland 5 1 133 26.6
Illinois 5 0 143 28.6
Rutgers 6 0 218 36.3
Nebraska 5 1 196 39.2

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 6 484 3,394 565.7
Penn St. 5 360 2,550 510.0
Purdue 5 356 2,450 490.0
Wisconsin 5 351 2,401 480.2
Nebraska 5 361 2,161 432.2
Michigan 6 391 2,524 420.7
Indiana 6 454 2,467 411.2
Illinois 5 360 2,055 411.0
Iowa 5 351 1,992 398.4
Michigan St. 5 355 1,949 389.8
Northwestern 5 391 1,856 371.2
Maryland 5 302 1,819 363.8
Minnesota 5 361 1,707 341.4
Rutgers 6 411 1,792 298.7

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Wisconsin 5 233 1,435 14 287.0
Penn St. 5 217 1,306 21 261.2
Illinois 5 232 1,304 11 260.8
Maryland 5 204 1,181 13 236.2
Ohio St. 6 258 1,206 12 201.0
Michigan 6 236 1,199 13 199.8
Nebraska 5 195 925 7 185.0
Purdue 5 161 849 9 169.8
Indiana 6 228 981 7 163.5
Iowa 5 205 775 9 155.0
Minnesota 5 207 725 6 145.0
Rutgers 6 201 770 7 128.3
Michigan St. 5 180 615 9 123.0
Northwestern 5 164 387 10 77.4

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Michigan St. 5 128 169 4 33.8
Iowa 5 157 422 2 84.4
Michigan 6 219 579 7 96.5
Maryland 5 196 587 5 117.4
Minnesota 5 152 637 6 127.4
Wisconsin 5 147 651 3 130.2
Northwestern 5 166 665 5 133.0
Ohio St. 6 213 858 7 143.0
Indiana 6 228 945 8 157.5
Penn St. 5 208 809 5 161.8
Purdue 5 192 812 9 162.4
Illinois 5 189 970 9 194.0
Nebraska 5 199 1,030 15 206.0
Rutgers 6 241 1,374 15 229.0

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 6 226 165 4 2,188 26 364.7
Purdue 5 195 129 4 1,601 9 320.2
Northwestern 5 227 138 6 1,469 6 293.8
Michigan St. 5 175 112 6 1,334 6 266.8
Penn St. 5 143 78 2 1,244 12 248.8
Indiana 6 226 153 5 1,486 12 247.7
Nebraska 5 166 102 5 1,236 7 247.2
Iowa 5 146 91 5 1,217 9 243.4
Michigan 6 155 104 4 1,325 12 220.8
Minnesota 5 154 79 7 982 9 196.4
Wisconsin 5 118 74 2 966 8 193.2
Rutgers 6 210 111 12 1,022 3 170.3
Illinois 5 128 75 2 751 5 150.2
Maryland 5 98 54 3 638 4 127.6

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
Illinois 5 2 10 12 2 2 4 8 1.60
Maryland 5 2 7 9 1 3 4 5 1.00
Wisconsin 5 5 4 9 3 2 5 4 .80
Ohio St. 6 6 4 10 2 4 6 4 .67
Indiana 6 6 7 13 4 5 9 4 .67
Penn St. 5 2 5 7 4 2 6 1 .20
Iowa 5 3 6 9 3 5 8 1 .20
Michigan 6 1 5 6 1 4 5 1 .17
Michigan St. 5 0 9 9 3 6 9 0 .00
Purdue 5 0 7 7 4 4 8 -1 -0.20
Northwestern 5 1 4 5 1 6 7 -2 -0.40
Minnesota 5 3 5 8 4 7 11 -3 -0.60
Nebraska 5 2 2 4 5 5 10 -6 -1.20
Rutgers 6 3 4 7 4 12 16 -9 -1.50