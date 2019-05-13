https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Formula-One-Winners-13841086.php Formula One Winners The Associated Press Published 12:31 pm EDT, Monday, May 13, 2019 Through May 12 1. Lewis Hamilton, 3 2. Valtteri Bottas, 2 Most Popular 1 Families gather in Darien for annual Fresh Air Fund event 2 Invasive plant found to harbor large tick populations 3 Death toll in Virginia gas station explosion rises to 3 4 Suspect in killing held after California car chase, shootout 5 Coal billionaire linked to purchase of former Pear Tree School 6 Bridgeport is one of the top 10 cities for buying a house in 2019 7 Outrage after D.C. author shames Metro worker eating on train View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.