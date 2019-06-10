https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Formula-One-Winners-13965100.php Formula One Winners The Associated Press Published 10:40 am EDT, Monday, June 10, 2019 Through June 9 1. Lewis Hamilton, 5 2. Valtteri Bottas, 2 Most Popular 1 4 family members arrested following domestic dispute 2 1 killed, 5 injured when crane topples on Dallas apartments 3 3 charged in debit card scheme 4 The Latest: 'Hadestown' wins Tony Award for best new musical 5 On the Comeback Trail, Billy Bush Is Selling His Park City Chalet 6 New Canaan mom Jennifer Dulos is missing: What we know so far 7 Jennifer Dulos case: Police conduct late-night search at estranged husband’s home View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.