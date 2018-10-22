https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goal-Scoring-13325403.php
Goal Scoring
|Name
|Team
|GP
|G
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|9
|10
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|8
|8
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|8
|8
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|8
|7
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|8
|7
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|8
|7
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|6
|7
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|8
|6
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|7
|6
|Wayne Simmonds
|Philadelphia
|8
|6
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|9
|6
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|8
|5
|Micheal Ferland
|Carolina
|8
|5
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|8
|5
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|8
|5
|Bo Horvat
|Vancouver
|8
|5
|Elias Lindholm
|Calgary
|8
|5
|Jonathan MarchessaultVegas
|8
|5
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|7
|5
|Jonathan Toews
|Chicago
|8
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|A
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|8
|12
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|8
|10
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|9
|10
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|8
|9
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|6
|9
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|7
|8
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|8
|8
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|7
|8
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|9
|8
|Jakub Voracek
|Philadelphia
|8
|8
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|8
|7
|Thomas Chabot
|Ottawa
|7
|7
|Matt Duchene
|Ottawa
|7
|7
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|8
|7
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|6
|7
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|6
|7
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|8
|7
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|7
|7
|Teuvo Teravainen
|Carolina
|8
|7
|Chris Tierney
|Ottawa
|7
|7
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PP
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|7
|4
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|9
|4
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|Jamie Benn
|Dallas
|7
|3
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|8
|3
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|8
|3
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|6
|3
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|7
|3
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|7
|3
|Conor Sheary
|Buffalo
|9
|3
|Brian Boyle
|New Jersey
|6
|2
|Bo Horvat
|Vancouver
|8
|2
|John Klingberg
|Dallas
|7
|2
|Elias Lindholm
|Calgary
|8
|2
|Sean Monahan
|Calgary
|8
|2
|Brayden Schenn
|St. Louis
|7
|2
|Wayne Simmonds
|Philadelphia
|8
|2
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|9
|2
|Colin Wilson
|Colorado
|8
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SH
|Joel Armia
|Montreal
|7
|1
|Ivan Barbashev
|St. Louis
|7
|1
|Pierre-Edouard BelleVegas
|8
|1
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|8
|1
|Anthony Cirelli
|Tampa Bay
|7
|1
|Casey Cizikas
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|1
|Cody Eakin
|Vegas
|5
|1
|Valtteri Filppula
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|1
|Michael Frolik
|Calgary
|7
|1
|Barclay Goodrow
|San Jose
|8
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|8
|1
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|6
|1
|Dylan Larkin
|Detroit
|8
|1
|Adam Lowry
|Winnipeg
|8
|1
|Brad Richardson
|Arizona
|7
|1
|Marcus Sorensen
|San Jose
|8
|1
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|7
|1
|P.K. Subban
|Nashville
|8
|1
|Ryan Suter
|Minnesota
|8
|1
|Brandon Sutter
|Vancouver
|8
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPA
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|6
|6
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|9
|6
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|7
|5
|John Carlson
|Washington
|7
|5
|Mathew Barzal
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|4
|Will Butcher
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|6
|4
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|8
|4
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|8
|4
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|6
|4
|Sam Reinhart
|Buffalo
|9
|4
|Chris Tierney
|Ottawa
|7
|4
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|8
|4
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|8
|4
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|8
|3
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|Jonathan Drouin
|Montreal
|7
|3
|Alexander Kerfoot
|Colorado
|8
|3
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|7
|3
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|7
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHA
|Johnny Boychuk
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|1
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|8
|1
|Paul Byron
|Montreal
|7
|1
|Mattias Ekholm
|Nashville
|8
|1
|Dan Girardi
|Tampa Bay
|7
|1
|Nick Jensen
|Detroit
|7
|1
|Mathieu Joseph
|Tampa Bay
|7
|1
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|7
|1
|Andrew Ladd
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|8
|1
|Ryan McDonagh
|Tampa Bay
|7
|1
|Timo Meier
|San Jose
|8
|1
|Frans Nielsen
|Detroit
|8
|1
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|7
|1
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|8
|1
|Jeff Petry
|Montreal
|7
|1
|Mikhail Sergachev
|Tampa Bay
|7
|1
|Colton Sissons
|Nashville
|8
|1
|Marcus Sorensen
|San Jose
|8
|1
|Eric Staal
|Minnesota
|8
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPP
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|7
|7
|John Carlson
|Washington
|7
|6
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|6
|6
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|7
|6
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|9
|6
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|8
|5
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|9
|5
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|6
|5
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|7
|5
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|6
|5
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|6
|5
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|8
|5
|Jamie Benn
|Dallas
|7
|4
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|8
|4
|John Klingberg
|Dallas
|7
|4
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|8
|4
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|8
|4
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|7
|4
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|8
|4
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHP
|Marcus Sorensen
|San Jose
|8
|2
|Joel Armia
|Montreal
|7
|1
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|8
|1
|Johnny Boychuk
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|1
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|8
|1
|Paul Byron
|Montreal
|7
|1
|Casey Cizikas
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|1
|Valtteri Filppula
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|1
|Dan Girardi
|Tampa Bay
|7
|1
|Barclay Goodrow
|San Jose
|8
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|8
|1
|Nick Jensen
|Detroit
|7
|1
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|6
|1
|Mathieu Joseph
|Tampa Bay
|7
|1
|Andrew Ladd
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|Adam Lowry
|Winnipeg
|8
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|8
|1
|Timo Meier
|San Jose
|8
|1
|Frans Nielsen
|Detroit
|8
|1
|Jeff Petry
|Montreal
|7
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|GWG
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|8
|3
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|9
|2
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|6
|2
|Bo Horvat
|Vancouver
|8
|2
|Elias Lindholm
|Calgary
|8
|2
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|8
|1
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|8
|1
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|8
|1
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|8
|1
|Wayne Simmonds
|Philadelphia
|8
|1
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|9
|1
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|8
|1
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|8
|1
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|8
|1
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|7
|1
|Jonathan Toews
|Chicago
|8
|1
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|8
|0
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|7
|0
|Micheal Ferland
|Carolina
|8
|0
|Jonathan MarchessaulVegas
|8
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|S
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|8
|43
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|7
|43
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|8
|39
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|9
|38
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|8
|37
|Jonathan MarchessaulVegas
|8
|37
|Dougie Hamilton
|Carolina
|8
|35
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|35
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|8
|33
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|St. Louis
|7
|33
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|9
|33
|Micheal Ferland
|Carolina
|8
|31
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|8
|31
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|9
|31
|Jason Zucker
|Minnesota
|8
|30
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|7
|28
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|8
|28
|Eric Staal
|Minnesota
|8
|28
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|7
|27
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|9
|27
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|G
|S
|PCTG
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|9
|10
|31
|32.25
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|8
|8
|33
|24.24
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|7
|6
|27
|22.22
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|8
|8
|39
|20.51
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|9
|6
|33
|18.18
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|8
|7
|43
|16.27
|Micheal Ferland
|Carolina
|8
|5
|31
|16.12
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|+/-
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|8
|10
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|8
|9
|Noah Juulsen
|Montreal
|7
|9
|Josh Manson
|Anaheim
|9
|9
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|8
|9
|Dylan DeMelo
|Ottawa
|7
|8
|Mattias Ekholm
|Nashville
|8
|8
|Mark Giordano
|Calgary
|8
|8
|Jeff Skinner
|Buffalo
|9
|8
|Ryan Ellis
|Nashville
|8
|7
|Micheal Ferland
|Carolina
|8
|7
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|8
|7
|Ron Hainsey
|Toronto
|9
|7
|Erik Johnson
|Colorado
|8
|7
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|8
|7
|Jonathan MarchessaulVegas
|8
|7
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|8
|7
|Kiefer Sherwood
|Anaheim
|9
|7
|Colton Sissons
|Nashville
|8
|7
|Teuvo Teravainen
|Carolina
|8
|7
View Comments