Name Team GP G
David Pastrnak Boston 19 17
Jeff Skinner Buffalo 19 14
Alex Ovechkin Washington 19 13
Filip Forsberg Nashville 19 12
Patrick Kane Chicago 19 12
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 19 12
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 19 12
Timo Meier San Jose 20 12
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 19 12
John Tavares Toronto 20 12
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 18 11
Kyle Palmieri New Jersey 17 11
Joe Pavelski San Jose 20 11
Max Domi Montreal 19 10
Mikael Granlund Minnesota 19 10
Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers 19 10
Auston Matthews Toronto 11 10
Connor McDavid Edmonton 18 10
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 17 10
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 15 10

___

Assists
Name Team GP A
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 19 22
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 18 21
Mitchell Marner Toronto 20 20
Brent Burns San Jose 20 19
Sebastian Aho Carolina 18 17
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 19 17
Patrice Bergeron Boston 19 17
Thomas Chabot Ottawa 19 17
Jack Eichel Buffalo 19 16
Mark Giordano Calgary 19 16
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 17 16
Connor McDavid Edmonton 18 16
Morgan Rielly Toronto 20 16
Tyson Barrie Colorado 19 15
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 18 15
Matt Duchene Ottawa 19 15
Claude Giroux Philadelphia 19 15
Ryan Johansen Nashville 19 15
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 18 15
Mark Stone Ottawa 19 14

___

Power Play Goals
Name Team GP PP
David Pastrnak Boston 19 8
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 18 7
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 18 6
Alex Ovechkin Washington 19 6
Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders 18 5
Connor McDavid Edmonton 18 5
Kyle Palmieri New Jersey 17 5
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 19 5
Jamie Benn Dallas 19 4
Brian Boyle New Jersey 15 4
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 18 4
Anthony Duclair Columbus 19 4
Micheal Ferland Carolina 18 4
Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers 19 4
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 19 4
Elias Lindholm Calgary 19 4
Sean Monahan Calgary 19 4
Joe Pavelski San Jose 20 4
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 18 4
Colin White Ottawa 19 4

___

Short Handed Goals
Name Team GP SH
Michael Grabner Arizona 18 4
Brad Richardson Arizona 18 3
Cody Eakin Vegas 17 2
Mikael Granlund Minnesota 19 2
Dylan Larkin Detroit 19 2
Derek Stepan Arizona 18 2
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 19 2
Joel Armia Montreal 15 1
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 18 1
Casey Cizikas N.Y. Islanders 16 1
Nicolas Deslauriers Montreal 13 1
Brenden Dillon San Jose 20 1
Radek Faksa Dallas 19 1
Valtteri Filppula N.Y. Islanders 18 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 16 1
Vladislav Kamenev Colorado 14 1
Adam Lowry Winnipeg 18 1
Scott Mayfield N.Y. Islanders 16 1
Devin Shore Dallas 18 1
Marcus Sorensen San Jose 20 1

___

Power Play Assists
Name Team GP PPA
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 18 13
John Carlson Washington 18 10
Taylor Hall New Jersey 17 10
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 19 9
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 18 9
Patrice Bergeron Boston 19 9
Morgan Rielly Toronto 20 9
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 16 8
Neal Pionk N.Y. Rangers 17 8
Brent Burns San Jose 20 7
Mitchell Marner Toronto 20 7
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 18 6
Tyson Barrie Colorado 19 6
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 19 6
Samuel Girard Colorado 19 6
Erik Karlsson San Jose 20 6
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 19 6
Brad Marchand Boston 19 6
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 18 6
Mark Stone Ottawa 19 6

___

Short Handed Assists
Name Team GP SHA
Brent Burns San Jose 20 2
Kevin Connauton Arizona 16 2
Alex Goligoski Arizona 14 2
Michael Grabner Arizona 18 2
Zach Parise Minnesota 18 2
Johnny Boychuk N.Y. Islanders 18 1
Paul Byron Montreal 11 1
Casey Cizikas N.Y. Islanders 16 1
Drew Doughty Los Angeles 18 1
Radek Faksa Dallas 19 1
Dan Girardi Tampa Bay 19 1
Miro Heiskanen Dallas 19 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 16 1
Andrew Ladd N.Y. Islanders 14 1
Brad Marchand Boston 19 1
Timo Meier San Jose 20 1
Matthew Peca Montreal 18 1
Jeff Petry Montreal 19 1
Jaccob Slavin Carolina 18 1
Marcus Sorensen San Jose 20 1

___

Power Play Points
Name Team GP PPP
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 18 13
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 19 12
David Pastrnak Boston 19 12
Patrice Bergeron Boston 19 11
John Carlson Washington 18 11
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 18 11
Taylor Hall New Jersey 17 10
Alex Ovechkin Washington 19 10
Morgan Rielly Toronto 20 10
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 18 9
Elias Lindholm Calgary 19 9
Brad Marchand Boston 19 9
Connor McDavid Edmonton 18 9
Kyle Palmieri New Jersey 17 9
Neal Pionk N.Y. Rangers 17 9
Keith Yandle Florida 16 9
Brent Burns San Jose 20 8
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 16 8
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 17 8
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 19 8

___

Short Handed Points
Name Team GP SHP
Michael Grabner Arizona 18 6
Brad Richardson Arizona 18 4
Dylan Larkin Detroit 19 3
Dustin Brown Los Angeles 8 2
Brent Burns San Jose 20 2
Casey Cizikas N.Y. Islanders 16 2
Kevin Connauton Arizona 16 2
Cody Eakin Vegas 17 2
Radek Faksa Dallas 19 2
Alex Goligoski Arizona 14 2
Mikael Granlund Minnesota 19 2
Tomas Hertl San Jose 16 2
Zach Parise Minnesota 18 2
Marcus Sorensen San Jose 20 2
Derek Stepan Arizona 18 2
Ryan Suter Minnesota 19 2
Alexander Wennberg Columbus 19 2
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 19 2
Jordan Martinook Carolina 18 1
Brandon Saad Chicago 18 1

___

Game Winning Goals
Name Team GP GWG
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 19 4
John Tavares Toronto 20 3
Mikael Granlund Minnesota 19 3
Patrick Kane Chicago 19 2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 19 2
Timo Meier San Jose 20 2
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 18 2
Kyle Palmieri New Jersey 17 2
Auston Matthews Toronto 11 2
Connor McDavid Edmonton 18 2
David Pastrnak Boston 19 1
Jeff Skinner Buffalo 19 1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 19 1
Filip Forsberg Nashville 19 1
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 19 1
Joe Pavelski San Jose 20 1
Max Domi Montreal 19 1
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 17 1
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 15 1
Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers 19 0

___

Shots
Name Team GP S
Tyler Seguin Dallas 19 87
Jonathan MarchessaulVegas 20 83
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 19 80
Patrick Kane Chicago 19 79
Evander Kane San Jose 20 78
David Pastrnak Boston 19 77
Jack Eichel Buffalo 19 75
Alex Ovechkin Washington 19 75
John Tavares Toronto 20 73
Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 19 72
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 18 71
Roman Josi Nashville 19 69
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 18 69
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 17 68
Cam Atkinson Columbus 18 67
Filip Forsberg Nashville 19 67
Brent Burns San Jose 20 66
Timo Meier San Jose 20 66
Jeff Skinner Buffalo 19 66
Craig Smith Nashville 19 64

___

Shooting Percentage
Name Team GP G S PCTG
David Pastrnak Boston 19 17 77 22.07
Jeff Skinner Buffalo 19 14 66 21.21
Timo Meier San Jose 20 12 66 18.18
Filip Forsberg Nashville 19 12 67 17.91
Alex Ovechkin Washington 19 13 75 17.33
John Tavares Toronto 20 12 73 16.43
Patrick Kane Chicago 19 12 79 15.18
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 19 12 80 15.0

___

Plus/Minus
Name Team GP +/-
Nick Bonino Nashville 19 12
Filip Forsberg Nashville 19 12
Ryan Johansen Nashville 19 12
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 19 12
Colton Sissons Nashville 19 12
Jeff Skinner Buffalo 19 12
Josh Anderson Columbus 19 11
Tyson Barrie Colorado 19 11
Mattias Ekholm Nashville 19 11
Ron Hainsey Toronto 20 11
Kasperi Kapanen Toronto 20 11
Robert Hagg Philadelphia 19 10
Thomas Hickey N.Y. Islanders 18 10
Ryan McDonagh Tampa Bay 19 10
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 19 10
Morgan Rielly Toronto 20 10
Viktor Arvidsson Nashville 13 9
T.J. Brodie Calgary 19 9
Brian Dumoulin Pittsburgh 17 9
Valtteri Filppula N.Y. Islanders 18 9