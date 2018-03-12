https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-12745518.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Updated 10:06 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|1
|60
|1
|1.0
|Ken Appleby
|New Jersey
|3
|124
|3
|1.45
|Oscar Dansk
|Vegas
|4
|168
|5
|1.78
|Christopher Gibson
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|188
|6
|1.9
|Michael Hutchinson
|Winnipeg
|2
|120
|4
|2.0
|Carter Hutton
|St. Louis
|30
|1513
|51
|2.02
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|36
|2170
|78
|2.16
|Curtis McElhinney
|Toronto
|13
|708
|26
|2.2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|24
|1298
|48
|2.22
|Kari Lehtonen
|Dallas
|26
|1342
|50
|2.23
|Philipp Grubauer
|Washington
|27
|1386
|52
|2.25
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|28
|1583
|60
|2.27
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|50
|2973
|113
|2.28
|Reto Berra
|Anaheim
|5
|181
|7
|2.31
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|44
|2572
|99
|2.31
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|56
|3299
|131
|2.38
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|19
|1154
|46
|2.39
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|55
|3309
|134
|2.43
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|39
|2123
|86
|2.43
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|11
|517
|21
|2.44
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|56
|3312
|40
|12
|3
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|50
|2973
|37
|9
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|56
|3299
|35
|11
|8
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|57
|3385
|33
|18
|5
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|50
|2842
|30
|13
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|55
|3309
|29
|21
|5
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|48
|2708
|29
|15
|4
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|44
|2572
|28
|11
|4
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|51
|2813
|26
|17
|4
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|53
|3013
|26
|25
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|50
|2864
|25
|16
|6
|Henrik Lundqvist
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|3204
|25
|23
|6
|Cam Talbot
|Edmonton
|55
|3086
|25
|26
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|36
|2170
|24
|9
|3
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|41
|2253
|23
|13
|2
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|48
|2811
|23
|17
|6
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|48
|2712
|22
|18
|6
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|41
|2402
|21
|11
|7
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|46
|2574
|20
|20
|2
|Cam Ward
|Carolina
|36
|2041
|19
|11
|4
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Marek Langhamer
|Arizona
|1
|28
|0
|10
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|1
|60
|1
|45
|0.978
|1
|0
|0
|Christopher Gibson
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|188
|6
|138
|0.957
|1
|0
|2
|Oscar Dansk
|Vegas
|4
|168
|5
|93
|0.946
|3
|0
|0
|Ken Appleby
|New Jersey
|3
|124
|3
|55
|0.945
|0
|1
|0
|Carter Hutton
|St. Louis
|30
|1513
|51
|771
|0.934
|16
|7
|3
|Michael Hutchinson
|Winnipeg
|2
|120
|4
|60
|0.933
|2
|0
|0
|Curtis McElhinney
|Toronto
|13
|708
|26
|377
|0.931
|7
|4
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|36
|2170
|78
|1107
|0.93
|24
|9
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|203
|9
|128
|0.93
|1
|2
|0
|Roberto Luongo
|Florida
|25
|1459
|61
|868
|0.93
|14
|7
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|2
|80
|4
|56
|0.929
|1
|0
|0
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|28
|1583
|60
|842
|0.929
|16
|9
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|50
|2973
|113
|1573
|0.928
|37
|9
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|24
|1298
|48
|654
|0.927
|12
|3
|4
|Reto Berra
|Anaheim
|5
|181
|7
|95
|0.926
|1
|1
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|50
|2864
|119
|1599
|0.926
|25
|16
|6
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|24
|1131
|47
|634
|0.926
|8
|6
|6
|Philipp Grubauer
|Washington
|27
|1386
|52
|697
|0.925
|9
|8
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|56
|3312
|135
|1798
|0.925
|40
|12
|3
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|50
|2973
|7
|37
|9
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|56
|3312
|7
|40
|12
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|56
|3299
|6
|35
|11
|8
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|57
|3385
|5
|33
|18
|5
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|51
|2813
|5
|26
|17
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|55
|3309
|4
|29
|21
|5
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|50
|2842
|4
|30
|13
|5
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|48
|2712
|4
|22
|18
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|24
|1298
|4
|12
|3
|4
|Petr Mrazek
|Philadelphia
|30
|1672
|4
|12
|10
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|36
|2170
|3
|24
|9
|3
|Carter Hutton
|St. Louis
|30
|1513
|3
|16
|7
|3
|Robin Lehner
|Buffalo
|50
|2726
|3
|14
|24
|9
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|24
|1131
|3
|8
|6
|6
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|53
|3013
|3
|26
|25
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|19
|1154
|3
|7
|5
|6
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|49
|2736
|2
|19
|20
|6
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|50
|2864
|2
|25
|16
|6
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|39
|2123
|2
|15
|15
|6
|Cam Ward
|Carolina
|36
|2041
|2
|19
|11
|4
