Name TeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Linus Ullmark Buffalo16011.0
Ken Appleby New Jersey312431.45
Oscar Dansk Vegas416851.78
Christopher Gibson N.Y. Islanders318861.9
Michael Hutchinson Winnipeg212042.0
Carter Hutton St. Louis301513512.02
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas362170782.16
Curtis McElhinney Toronto13708262.2
Darcy Kuemper Arizona241298482.22
Kari Lehtonen Dallas261342502.23
Philipp Grubauer Washington271386522.25
Corey Crawford Chicago281583602.27
Pekka Rinne Nashville5029731132.28
Reto Berra Anaheim518172.31
Tuukka Rask Boston442572992.31
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg5632991312.38
Juuse Saros Nashville191154462.39
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus5533091342.43
Antti Raanta Arizona392123862.43
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh11517212.44

___

Name TeamGPIMINSWLOT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay56331240123
Pekka Rinne Nashville5029733794
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg56329935118
Frederik Andersen Toronto57338533185
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota50284230135
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus55330929215
Braden Holtby Washington48270829154
Tuukka Rask Boston44257228114
Ben Bishop Dallas51281326174
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles53301326252
John Gibson Anaheim50286425166
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers58320425236
Cam Talbot Edmonton55308625262
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas3621702493
Matt Murray Pittsburgh41225323132
Mike Smith Calgary48281123176
Martin Jones San Jose48271222186
Brian Elliott Philadelphia41240221117
Jake Allen St. Louis46257420202
Cam Ward Carolina36204119114

___

Name TeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Marek Langhamer Arizona1280101.0000
Linus Ullmark Buffalo1601450.978100
Christopher Gibson N.Y. Islanders318861380.957102
Oscar Dansk Vegas41685930.946300
Ken Appleby New Jersey31243550.945010
Carter Hutton St. Louis301513517710.9341673
Michael Hutchinson Winnipeg21204600.933200
Curtis McElhinney Toronto13708263770.931741
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas3621707811070.932493
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers420391280.93120
Roberto Luongo Florida251459618680.931472
Jack Campbell Los Angeles2804560.929100
Corey Crawford Chicago281583608420.9291692
Pekka Rinne Nashville50297311315730.9283794
Darcy Kuemper Arizona241298486540.9271234
Reto Berra Anaheim51817950.926110
John Gibson Anaheim50286411915990.92625166
Ryan Miller Anaheim241131476340.926866
Philipp Grubauer Washington271386526970.925983
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay56331213517980.92540123

___

Name TeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Pekka Rinne Nashville50297373794
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay563312740123
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg563299635118
Frederik Andersen Toronto573385533185
Ben Bishop Dallas512813526174
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus553309429215
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota502842430135
Martin Jones San Jose482712422186
Darcy Kuemper Arizona24129841234
Petr Mrazek Philadelphia301672412104
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas36217032493
Carter Hutton St. Louis30151331673
Robin Lehner Buffalo502726314249
Ryan Miller Anaheim2411313866
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles533013326252
Juuse Saros Nashville1911543756
Craig Anderson Ottawa492736219206
John Gibson Anaheim502864225166
Antti Raanta Arizona392123215156
Cam Ward Carolina362041219114