Name TeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Linus Ullmark Buffalo16011.0
Ken Appleby New Jersey312431.45
Oscar Dansk Vegas416851.78
Carter Hutton St. Louis301513512.02
Darcy Kuemper Arizona251356512.25
Curtis McElhinney Toronto15801302.25
Pekka Rinne Nashville5230931162.25
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas392310872.26
Philipp Grubauer Washington291510572.26
Corey Crawford Chicago281583602.27
Reto Berra Anaheim518172.31
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg5934721362.35
Tuukka Rask Boston4526321032.35
Juuse Saros Nashville201214482.37
Kari Lehtonen Dallas281465592.41
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles5531331262.41
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus5734291392.43
Antti Raanta Arizona392123862.43
John Gibson Anaheim5330421252.47
Ryan Miller Anaheim241131472.49

___

Name TeamGPIMINSWLOT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay57335240133
Pekka Rinne Nashville5230933994
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg59347236119
Frederik Andersen Toronto58341633185
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus57342931215
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota51290230145
Braden Holtby Washington49276830154
Tuukka Rask Boston45263229114
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles55313328252
John Gibson Anaheim53304227176
Ben Bishop Dallas52287626175
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas39231025113
Martin Jones San Jose51289425186
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers58320425236
Cam Talbot Edmonton56314425272
Mike Smith Calgary50291224186
Matt Murray Pittsburgh41225323132
Jake Allen St. Louis48269221212
Craig Anderson Ottawa51286021206
Brian Elliott Philadelphia41240221117

___

Name TeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Marek Langhamer Arizona1280101.0000
Linus Ullmark Buffalo1601450.978100
Oscar Dansk Vegas41685930.946300
Ken Appleby New Jersey31243550.945010
Carter Hutton St. Louis301513517710.9341673
Curtis McElhinney Toronto15801304320.931941
Corey Crawford Chicago281583608420.9291692
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers6326152120.929320
Pekka Rinne Nashville52309311616400.9293994
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas3923108711870.92725113
Christopher Gibson N.Y. Islanders4219111500.927112
Reto Berra Anaheim51817950.926110
John Gibson Anaheim53304212516840.92627176
Roberto Luongo Florida261517668930.9261482
Ryan Miller Anaheim241131476340.926866
Philipp Grubauer Washington291510577630.9251183
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg59347213618030.92536119
Darcy Kuemper Arizona251356516830.9251244
Juuse Saros Nashville201214486440.925856
Antti Raanta Arizona3921238611300.92415156

___

Name TeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Pekka Rinne Nashville52309373994
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay573352740133
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg593472636119
Frederik Andersen Toronto583416533185
Ben Bishop Dallas522876526175
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus573429431215
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota512902430145
Martin Jones San Jose512894425186
Darcy Kuemper Arizona25135641244
Petr Mrazek Philadelphia321754412124
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles553133428252
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas392310325113
John Gibson Anaheim533042327176
Carter Hutton St. Louis30151331673
Robin Lehner Buffalo512783314259
Ryan Miller Anaheim2411313866
James Reimer Florida372018317135
Juuse Saros Nashville2012143856
Mike Smith Calgary502912324186
Cam Ward Carolina372101219124