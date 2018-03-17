https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-12760620.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Updated 10:06 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|1
|60
|1
|1.0
|Ken Appleby
|New Jersey
|3
|124
|3
|1.45
|Oscar Dansk
|Vegas
|4
|168
|5
|1.78
|Carter Hutton
|St. Louis
|30
|1513
|51
|2.02
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1356
|51
|2.25
|Curtis McElhinney
|Toronto
|15
|801
|30
|2.25
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|52
|3093
|116
|2.25
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|39
|2310
|87
|2.26
|Philipp Grubauer
|Washington
|29
|1510
|57
|2.26
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|28
|1583
|60
|2.27
|Reto Berra
|Anaheim
|5
|181
|7
|2.31
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|59
|3472
|136
|2.35
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|45
|2632
|103
|2.35
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|20
|1214
|48
|2.37
|Kari Lehtonen
|Dallas
|28
|1465
|59
|2.41
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|55
|3133
|126
|2.41
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|57
|3429
|139
|2.43
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|39
|2123
|86
|2.43
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|53
|3042
|125
|2.47
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|24
|1131
|47
|2.49
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|57
|3352
|40
|13
|3
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|52
|3093
|39
|9
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|59
|3472
|36
|11
|9
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|58
|3416
|33
|18
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|57
|3429
|31
|21
|5
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|51
|2902
|30
|14
|5
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|49
|2768
|30
|15
|4
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|45
|2632
|29
|11
|4
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|55
|3133
|28
|25
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|53
|3042
|27
|17
|6
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|52
|2876
|26
|17
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|39
|2310
|25
|11
|3
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|51
|2894
|25
|18
|6
|Henrik Lundqvist
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|3204
|25
|23
|6
|Cam Talbot
|Edmonton
|56
|3144
|25
|27
|2
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|50
|2912
|24
|18
|6
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|41
|2253
|23
|13
|2
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|48
|2692
|21
|21
|2
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|51
|2860
|21
|20
|6
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|41
|2402
|21
|11
|7
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Marek Langhamer
|Arizona
|1
|28
|0
|10
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|1
|60
|1
|45
|0.978
|1
|0
|0
|Oscar Dansk
|Vegas
|4
|168
|5
|93
|0.946
|3
|0
|0
|Ken Appleby
|New Jersey
|3
|124
|3
|55
|0.945
|0
|1
|0
|Carter Hutton
|St. Louis
|30
|1513
|51
|771
|0.934
|16
|7
|3
|Curtis McElhinney
|Toronto
|15
|801
|30
|432
|0.931
|9
|4
|1
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|28
|1583
|60
|842
|0.929
|16
|9
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|326
|15
|212
|0.929
|3
|2
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|52
|3093
|116
|1640
|0.929
|39
|9
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|39
|2310
|87
|1187
|0.927
|25
|11
|3
|Christopher Gibson
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|219
|11
|150
|0.927
|1
|1
|2
|Reto Berra
|Anaheim
|5
|181
|7
|95
|0.926
|1
|1
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|53
|3042
|125
|1684
|0.926
|27
|17
|6
|Roberto Luongo
|Florida
|26
|1517
|66
|893
|0.926
|14
|8
|2
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|24
|1131
|47
|634
|0.926
|8
|6
|6
|Philipp Grubauer
|Washington
|29
|1510
|57
|763
|0.925
|11
|8
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|59
|3472
|136
|1803
|0.925
|36
|11
|9
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1356
|51
|683
|0.925
|12
|4
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|20
|1214
|48
|644
|0.925
|8
|5
|6
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|39
|2123
|86
|1130
|0.924
|15
|15
|6
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|52
|3093
|7
|39
|9
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|57
|3352
|7
|40
|13
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|59
|3472
|6
|36
|11
|9
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|58
|3416
|5
|33
|18
|5
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|52
|2876
|5
|26
|17
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|57
|3429
|4
|31
|21
|5
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|51
|2902
|4
|30
|14
|5
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|51
|2894
|4
|25
|18
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1356
|4
|12
|4
|4
|Petr Mrazek
|Philadelphia
|32
|1754
|4
|12
|12
|4
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|55
|3133
|4
|28
|25
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|39
|2310
|3
|25
|11
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|53
|3042
|3
|27
|17
|6
|Carter Hutton
|St. Louis
|30
|1513
|3
|16
|7
|3
|Robin Lehner
|Buffalo
|51
|2783
|3
|14
|25
|9
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|24
|1131
|3
|8
|6
|6
|James Reimer
|Florida
|37
|2018
|3
|17
|13
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|20
|1214
|3
|8
|5
|6
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|50
|2912
|3
|24
|18
|6
|Cam Ward
|Carolina
|37
|2101
|2
|19
|12
|4
