Name TeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Ken Appleby New Jersey312431.45
Oscar Dansk Vegas416851.78
Linus Ullmark Buffalo524082.0
Carter Hutton St. Louis301513512.02
Curtis McElhinney Toronto16860302.09
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas422455882.15
Corey Crawford Chicago281583602.27
Pekka Rinne Nashville5532721242.27
Reto Berra Anaheim518172.31
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg6135961402.34
Tuukka Rask Boston4828151102.34
Philipp Grubauer Washington321687662.35
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus6136671452.37
Antti Raanta Arizona422301912.37
Juuse Saros Nashville201214482.37
John Gibson Anaheim5632251302.42
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles5933741362.42
Martin Jones San Jose5430751252.44
Darcy Kuemper Arizona271474602.44
Anton Khudobin Boston281594662.48

___

Name TeamGPIMINSWLOT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay61358842153
Pekka Rinne Nashville55327240114
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg61359638119
Frederik Andersen Toronto61359335195
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus61366734225
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota54308632146
Braden Holtby Washington50282831154
Tuukka Rask Boston48281531115
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles59337430272
John Gibson Anaheim56322529177
Cam Talbot Edmonton60338429272
Martin Jones San Jose54307528186
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas42245527114
Jake Allen St. Louis53299626212
Ben Bishop Dallas53288626175
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers59326125246
Mike Smith Calgary53307024216
Matt Murray Pittsburgh43237323143
Semyon Varlamov Colorado49274923156
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey35193721102

___

Name TeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Marek Langhamer Arizona1280101.0000
Oscar Dansk Vegas41685930.946300
Ken Appleby New Jersey31243550.945010
Curtis McElhinney Toronto16860304650.9351041
Linus Ullmark Buffalo524081230.935120
Carter Hutton St. Louis301513517710.9341673
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas4224558812660.9327114
Corey Crawford Chicago281583608420.9291692
Pekka Rinne Nashville55327212417320.92840114
Jack Campbell Los Angeles420691230.927102
John Gibson Anaheim56322513017720.92729177
Roberto Luongo Florida291696729880.92715102
Reto Berra Anaheim51817950.926110
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers9505243250.926431
Ryan Miller Anaheim241131476340.926866
Antti Raanta Arizona4223019112360.92617166
Juuse Saros Nashville201214486440.925856
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg61359614018510.92438119
Philipp Grubauer Washington321687668570.9231393
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles59337413617380.92230272

___

Name TeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Pekka Rinne Nashville553272840114
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay613588742153
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg613596638119
Frederik Andersen Toronto613593535195
Ben Bishop Dallas532886526175
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus613667534225
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota543086432146
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas422455427114
John Gibson Anaheim563225429177
Martin Jones San Jose543075428186
Darcy Kuemper Arizona27147441264
Petr Mrazek Philadelphia341844413124
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles593374430272
Philipp Grubauer Washington32168731393
Carter Hutton St. Louis30151331673
Roberto Luongo Florida291696315102
Ryan Miller Anaheim2411313866
James Reimer Florida392138319135
Juuse Saros Nashville2012143856
Mike Smith Calgary533070324216