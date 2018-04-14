Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 2 154 1 0.39
Tuukka Rask Boston 1 59 1 1.0
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 2 154 3 1.17
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 2 119 3 1.51
Pekka Rinne Nashville 1 60 2 2.0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 60 2 2.0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 2 116 4 2.07
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 1 65 3 2.73
John Gibson Anaheim 1 59 3 3.0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 2 117 7 3.56
Philipp Grubauer Washington 1 65 4 3.64
Petr Mrazek Philadelphia 1 30 2 3.87
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 89 6 4.04
Jonathan Bernier Colorado 1 59 4 4.07
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 1 58 4 4.07
Frederik Andersen Toronto 1 60 5 5.0

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 2 154 2 0 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 2 119 2 0 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 1 65 1 0 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 89 1 1 0
Martin Jones San Jose 1 59 1 0 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 2 116 1 1 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 1 59 1 0 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 1 60 1 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 60 1 0 0

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Martin Jones San Jose 1 59 0 25 1.0 1 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 2 154 1 60 0.983 2 0 0
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 2 154 3 84 0.964 0 1 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 1 59 1 27 0.963 1 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 60 2 31 0.935 1 0 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 1 60 2 27 0.926 1 0 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 2 119 3 37 0.919 2 0 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 2 117 7 84 0.917 0 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 1 59 3 34 0.912 0 1 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 2 116 4 43 0.907 1 1 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 1 65 3 30 0.9 1 0 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 89 6 54 0.889 1 1 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 1 60 5 40 0.875 0 1 0
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 1 58 4 31 0.871 0 1 0
Jonathan Bernier Colorado 1 59 4 30 0.867 0 1 0
Petr Mrazek Philadelphia 1 30 2 14 0.857 0 0 0
Philipp Grubauer Washington 1 65 4 27 0.852 0 0 1

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 2 154 1 2 0 0
Martin Jones San Jose 1 59 1 1 0 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 2 116 1 1 1 0