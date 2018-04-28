Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 5 334 3 0.54
Alex Stalock Minnesota 1 48 1 1.25
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 4 271 7 1.55
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 339 10 1.77
Cory Schneider New Jersey 4 201 6 1.78
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 298 10 2.01
Martin Jones San Jose 5 263 9 2.05
Braden Holtby Washington 6 371 13 2.1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 7 414 15 2.17
Andrew Hammond Colorado 3 137 6 2.63
Pekka Rinne Nashville 7 362 17 2.81
Tuukka Rask Boston 7 388 19 2.94
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 6 415 22 3.18
Aaron Dell San Jose 1 36 2 3.33
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 5 247 14 3.39
John Gibson Anaheim 4 216 13 3.59
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 367 23 3.76
Jonathan Bernier Colorado 4 217 14 3.87
Petr Mrazek Philadelphia 1 30 2 3.87
Michal Neuvirth Philadelphia 3 149 11 4.4

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 5 334 5 0 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 339 5 1 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 7 414 5 2 0
Braden Holtby Washington 6 371 4 1 1
Martin Jones San Jose 5 263 4 1 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 7 388 4 3 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 7 362 4 3 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 298 4 1 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 367 3 3 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 6 415 2 2 2
Jonathan Bernier Colorado 4 217 1 3 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 5 247 1 4 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 177 1 3 0
Andrew Hammond Colorado 3 137 1 1 0
Michal Neuvirth Philadelphia 3 149 1 1 0
Cory Schneider New Jersey 4 201 1 2 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Anton Khudobin Boston 1 26 0 8 1.0 0 0 0
Steve Mason Winnipeg 1 20 0 7 1.0 0 0 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 2 51 0 20 1.0 0 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 5 334 3 163 0.982 5 0 0
Cory Schneider New Jersey 4 201 6 119 0.95 1 2 0
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 4 271 7 131 0.947 0 3 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 298 10 169 0.941 4 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 339 10 167 0.94 5 1 0
Martin Jones San Jose 5 263 9 145 0.938 4 1 0
Alex Stalock Minnesota 1 48 1 16 0.938 0 0 0
Andrew Hammond Colorado 3 137 6 90 0.933 1 1 0
Braden Holtby Washington 6 371 13 172 0.924 4 1 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 7 414 15 180 0.917 5 2 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 5 247 14 152 0.908 1 4 0
Aaron Dell San Jose 1 36 2 21 0.905 0 0 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 6 415 22 221 0.9 2 2 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 7 362 17 170 0.9 4 3 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 7 388 19 188 0.899 4 3 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 367 23 221 0.896 3 3 0
John Gibson Anaheim 4 216 13 117 0.889 0 4 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 5 334 3 5 0 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 339 2 5 1 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 7 414 2 5 2 0
Martin Jones San Jose 5 263 1 4 1 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 7 362 1 4 3 0