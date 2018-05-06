https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-12891572.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Published 12:52 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|1
|48
|1
|1.25
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|4
|271
|7
|1.55
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|9
|607
|17
|1.68
|Cory Schneider
|New Jersey
|4
|201
|6
|1.78
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|10
|610
|22
|2.16
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|10
|602
|23
|2.29
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|9
|525
|20
|2.29
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|9
|540
|21
|2.33
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|11
|650
|27
|2.49
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|2
|46
|2
|2.55
|Andrew Hammond
|Colorado
|3
|137
|6
|2.63
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|11
|628
|31
|2.96
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|6
|415
|22
|3.18
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|11
|613
|33
|3.22
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|5
|247
|14
|3.39
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|4
|216
|13
|3.59
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|367
|23
|3.76
|Jonathan Bernier
|Colorado
|4
|217
|14
|3.87
|Petr Mrazek
|Philadelphia
|1
|30
|2
|3.87
|Michal Neuvirth
|Philadelphia
|3
|149
|11
|4.4
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|9
|607
|7
|1
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|10
|602
|7
|2
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|10
|610
|7
|2
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|9
|540
|7
|2
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|9
|525
|6
|2
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|11
|650
|6
|5
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|11
|613
|6
|5
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|11
|628
|5
|5
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|367
|3
|3
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|6
|415
|2
|2
|2
|Jonathan Bernier
|Colorado
|4
|217
|1
|3
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|5
|247
|1
|4
|0
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|4
|177
|1
|3
|0
|Andrew Hammond
|Colorado
|3
|137
|1
|1
|0
|Michal Neuvirth
|Philadelphia
|3
|149
|1
|1
|0
|Cory Schneider
|New Jersey
|4
|201
|1
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Anton Khudobin
|Boston
|1
|26
|0
|8
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Steve Mason
|Winnipeg
|1
|20
|0
|7
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|3
|65
|0
|26
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Cory Schneider
|New Jersey
|4
|201
|6
|119
|0.95
|1
|2
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|4
|271
|7
|131
|0.947
|0
|3
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|9
|607
|17
|316
|0.946
|7
|1
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|1
|48
|1
|16
|0.938
|0
|0
|0
|Andrew Hammond
|Colorado
|3
|137
|6
|90
|0.933
|1
|1
|0
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|2
|46
|2
|28
|0.929
|0
|0
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|9
|525
|20
|272
|0.926
|6
|2
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|10
|602
|23
|307
|0.925
|7
|2
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|10
|610
|22
|289
|0.924
|7
|2
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|9
|540
|21
|273
|0.923
|7
|2
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|5
|247
|14
|152
|0.908
|1
|4
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|11
|650
|27
|284
|0.905
|6
|5
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|11
|628
|31
|318
|0.903
|5
|5
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|6
|415
|22
|221
|0.9
|2
|2
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|11
|613
|33
|322
|0.898
|6
|5
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|367
|23
|221
|0.896
|3
|3
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|4
|216
|13
|117
|0.889
|0
|4
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|9
|607
|3
|7
|1
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|10
|602
|2
|7
|2
|1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|9
|525
|2
|6
|2
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|11
|650
|2
|6
|5
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|11
|613
|1
|6
|5
|0
View Comments