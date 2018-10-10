Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 65 1 0.92
Jaroslav Halak Boston 2 92 2 1.29
John Gibson Anaheim 3 185 4 1.3
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 2 124 3 1.45
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 2 120 3 1.5
James Reimer Florida 1 32 1 1.82
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 1 62 2 1.94
Carey Price Montreal 2 121 4 1.98
Aaron Dell San Jose 1 59 2 2.0
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 1 60 2 2.0
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 2 120 4 2.0
Antti Raanta Arizona 2 119 4 2.02
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 2 118 4 2.03
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 2 116 4 2.05
Carter Hutton Buffalo 3 174 6 2.06
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 3 179 7 2.33
Ben Bishop Dallas 3 179 7 2.35
Jimmy Howard Detroit 2 127 5 2.36
Pekka Rinne Nashville 2 120 5 2.5
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 2 118 5 2.52

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
John Gibson Anaheim 3 185 3 0 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 3 177 2 1 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 3 179 2 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 3 179 2 1 0
Carter Hutton Buffalo 3 174 2 1 0
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 2 120 2 0 0
Mike Smith Calgary 3 178 2 1 0
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 2 120 2 0 0
Cam Ward Chicago 3 181 2 0 1
Aaron Dell San Jose 1 59 1 0 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 178 1 2 0
Braden Holtby Washington 2 121 1 0 1
Martin Jones San Jose 3 178 1 2 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 1 62 1 0 0
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 3 178 1 2 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 2 120 1 1 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 2 120 1 1 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 1 60 1 0 0
Garret Sparks Toronto 1 60 1 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 65 1 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 1 59 0 35 1.0 1 0 0
Roberto Luongo Florida 1 32 0 13 1.0 0 0 0
Malcolm Subban Vegas 1 29 0 9 1.0 0 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 65 1 43 0.977 1 0 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 2 124 3 80 0.963 0 1 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 2 92 2 50 0.96 1 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 3 185 4 95 0.958 3 0 0
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 2 118 4 77 0.948 1 1 0
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 2 120 3 58 0.948 2 0 0
Carter Hutton Buffalo 3 174 6 106 0.943 2 1 0
Aaron Dell San Jose 1 59 2 33 0.939 1 0 0
James Reimer Florida 1 32 1 16 0.938 0 0 1
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 2 116 4 60 0.933 0 2 0
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 2 120 4 57 0.93 2 0 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 2 118 5 69 0.928 1 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 3 179 7 94 0.926 2 1 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 3 179 7 92 0.924 2 1 0
Jimmy Howard Detroit 2 127 5 66 0.924 0 0 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 2 120 5 63 0.921 1 1 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 2 118 5 62 0.919 1 1 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Ben Bishop Dallas 3 179 1 2 1 0
John Gibson Anaheim 3 185 1 3 0 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 2 92 1 1 0 0
Braden Holtby Washington 2 121 1 1 0 1
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 1 59 1 1 0 0
Mike Smith Calgary 3 178 1 2 1 0