Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|2
|119
|1
|0.5
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|3
|138
|3
|1.3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|4
|194
|5
|1.54
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|5
|276
|8
|1.74
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|5
|305
|9
|1.77
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|6
|357
|11
|1.85
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|7
|408
|13
|1.91
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|2
|119
|4
|2.0
|Peter Budaj
|Los Angeles
|1
|29
|1
|2.0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|1
|58
|2
|2.03
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|2
|117
|4
|2.05
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|6
|370
|13
|2.11
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|5
|285
|10
|2.11
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|5
|306
|11
|2.16
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|3
|137
|5
|2.17
|Anders Nilsson
|Vancouver
|4
|239
|9
|2.26
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|6
|362
|14
|2.32
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|6
|355
|14
|2.36
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|7
|392
|16
|2.44
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|5
|292
|12
|2.46
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|414
|4
|3
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|6
|360
|4
|1
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|7
|392
|4
|3
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|7
|408
|4
|2
|1
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|6
|357
|4
|2
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|4
|194
|4
|0
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|6
|370
|3
|1
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|6
|360
|3
|2
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|6
|321
|3
|1
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|7
|408
|3
|4
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|6
|355
|3
|3
|0
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|4
|239
|3
|1
|0
|Anders Nilsson
|Vancouver
|4
|239
|3
|1
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|5
|285
|3
|1
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|6
|336
|3
|3
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Edmonton
|6
|356
|3
|3
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|5
|305
|3
|0
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|5
|306
|3
|1
|1
|Cam Ward
|Chicago
|6
|368
|3
|1
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|5
|296
|2
|3
|0
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Roberto Luongo
|Florida
|1
|32
|0
|13
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|2
|119
|1
|56
|0.982
|2
|0
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|3
|138
|3
|79
|0.962
|2
|0
|0
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|2
|119
|4
|88
|0.955
|2
|0
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|7
|408
|13
|257
|0.949
|4
|2
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|5
|305
|9
|173
|0.948
|3
|0
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|4
|194
|5
|91
|0.945
|4
|0
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|6
|370
|13
|233
|0.944
|3
|1
|2
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|2
|117
|4
|68
|0.941
|1
|1
|0
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|3
|137
|5
|81
|0.938
|1
|1
|0
|Louis Domingue
|Tampa Bay
|2
|120
|5
|76
|0.934
|2
|0
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|5
|276
|8
|120
|0.933
|2
|0
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|5
|306
|11
|165
|0.933
|3
|1
|1
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|6
|357
|11
|155
|0.929
|4
|2
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|1
|58
|2
|28
|0.929
|0
|1
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|5
|285
|10
|141
|0.929
|3
|1
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|3
|178
|8
|107
|0.925
|2
|1
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|231
|10
|134
|0.925
|2
|2
|0
|Anders Nilsson
|Vancouver
|4
|239
|9
|120
|0.925
|3
|1
|0
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|3
|185
|8
|103
|0.922
|1
|0
|2
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|6
|357
|2
|4
|2
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|5
|292
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|6
|278
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|7
|392
|1
|4
|3
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|7
|408
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|5
|276
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|6
|321
|1
|3
|1
|1
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|231
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|3
|180
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|5
|285
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|4
|194
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|6
|336
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|2
|119
|1
|2
|0
|0
