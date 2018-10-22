Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 2 119 1 0.5
David Rittich Calgary 3 138 3 1.3
Juuse Saros Nashville 4 194 5 1.54
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 276 8 1.74
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 5 305 9 1.77
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 6 357 11 1.85
John Gibson Anaheim 7 408 13 1.91
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 2 119 4 2.0
Peter Budaj Los Angeles 1 29 1 2.0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 1 58 2 2.03
Corey Crawford Chicago 2 117 4 2.05
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 6 370 13 2.11
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 285 10 2.11
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 306 11 2.16
Ryan Miller Anaheim 3 137 5 2.17
Anders Nilsson Vancouver 4 239 9 2.26
Antti Raanta Arizona 6 362 14 2.32
Martin Jones San Jose 6 355 14 2.36
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 392 16 2.44
Ben Bishop Dallas 5 292 12 2.46

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 414 4 3 0
Craig Anderson Ottawa 6 360 4 1 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 392 4 3 0
John Gibson Anaheim 7 408 4 2 1
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 6 357 4 2 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 4 194 4 0 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 6 370 3 1 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 360 3 2 1
Braden Holtby Washington 6 321 3 1 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 7 408 3 4 0
Martin Jones San Jose 6 355 3 3 0
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 4 239 3 1 0
Anders Nilsson Vancouver 4 239 3 1 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 285 3 1 0
Mike Smith Calgary 6 336 3 3 0
Cam Talbot Edmonton 6 356 3 3 0
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 5 305 3 0 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 306 3 1 1
Cam Ward Chicago 6 368 3 1 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 5 296 2 3 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Roberto Luongo Florida 1 32 0 13 1.0 0 0 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 2 119 1 56 0.982 2 0 0
David Rittich Calgary 3 138 3 79 0.962 2 0 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 2 119 4 88 0.955 2 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 7 408 13 257 0.949 4 2 1
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 5 305 9 173 0.948 3 0 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 4 194 5 91 0.945 4 0 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 6 370 13 233 0.944 3 1 2
Corey Crawford Chicago 2 117 4 68 0.941 1 1 0
Ryan Miller Anaheim 3 137 5 81 0.938 1 1 0
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 2 120 5 76 0.934 2 0 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 276 8 120 0.933 2 0 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 306 11 165 0.933 3 1 1
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 6 357 11 155 0.929 4 2 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 1 58 2 28 0.929 0 1 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 285 10 141 0.929 3 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 3 178 8 107 0.925 2 1 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 4 231 10 134 0.925 2 2 0
Anders Nilsson Vancouver 4 239 9 120 0.925 3 1 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 3 185 8 103 0.922 1 0 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 6 357 2 4 2 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 5 292 1 2 3 0
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 6 278 1 2 3 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 392 1 4 3 0
John Gibson Anaheim 7 408 1 4 2 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 276 1 2 0 2
Braden Holtby Washington 6 321 1 3 1 1
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 4 231 1 2 2 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 3 180 1 2 1 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 285 1 3 1 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 4 194 1 4 0 0
Mike Smith Calgary 6 336 1 3 3 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 2 119 1 2 0 0