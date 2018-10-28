https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13342617.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|3
|178
|4
|1.34
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|6
|336
|8
|1.43
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|8
|481
|13
|1.62
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|3
|179
|5
|1.68
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|7
|426
|13
|1.83
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|4
|245
|8
|1.95
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|8
|489
|16
|1.96
|Peter Budaj
|Los Angeles
|1
|29
|1
|2.0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|3
|180
|6
|2.0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|5
|285
|10
|2.11
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|8
|480
|17
|2.12
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|7
|423
|15
|2.13
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|7
|422
|15
|2.13
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|3
|137
|5
|2.17
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|9
|527
|20
|2.28
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|7
|412
|16
|2.32
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|5
|227
|9
|2.37
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|351
|14
|2.39
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|5
|295
|12
|2.44
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|9
|514
|21
|2.45
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|9
|534
|6
|3
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|8
|489
|5
|1
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|8
|480
|5
|2
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|7
|373
|5
|2
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|7
|426
|5
|1
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|8
|480
|4
|3
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|7
|412
|4
|3
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|9
|514
|4
|4
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|9
|527
|4
|4
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|9
|539
|4
|4
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|8
|440
|4
|2
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|8
|468
|4
|4
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|7
|415
|4
|3
|0
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|4
|242
|4
|0
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|5
|302
|4
|1
|0
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|7
|423
|4
|1
|2
|Cam Talbot
|Edmonton
|8
|478
|4
|3
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|8
|481
|4
|2
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|6
|366
|3
|3
|0
|Anders Nilsson
|Vancouver
|6
|358
|3
|3
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Roberto Luongo
|Florida
|1
|32
|0
|13
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|3
|179
|5
|116
|0.957
|3
|0
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|3
|178
|4
|92
|0.957
|2
|1
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|8
|481
|13
|262
|0.95
|4
|2
|2
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|8
|489
|16
|289
|0.945
|5
|1
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|6
|336
|8
|146
|0.945
|3
|0
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|9
|527
|20
|335
|0.94
|4
|4
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|7
|426
|13
|218
|0.94
|5
|1
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|4
|245
|8
|132
|0.939
|2
|0
|2
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|3
|137
|5
|81
|0.938
|1
|1
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|3
|180
|6
|93
|0.935
|2
|0
|1
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|5
|227
|9
|134
|0.933
|2
|1
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|351
|14
|198
|0.929
|3
|2
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|5
|285
|10
|141
|0.929
|3
|1
|0
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|8
|480
|17
|228
|0.925
|5
|2
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|7
|412
|16
|208
|0.923
|4
|3
|0
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|7
|423
|15
|192
|0.922
|4
|1
|2
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|3
|185
|8
|101
|0.921
|1
|0
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|7
|422
|15
|189
|0.921
|3
|4
|0
|Henrik Lundqvist
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|482
|21
|263
|0.92
|2
|5
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|6
|336
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|8
|480
|2
|5
|2
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|7
|412
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|7
|337
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|4
|245
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|9
|514
|1
|4
|4
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|9
|527
|1
|4
|4
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|8
|440
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|351
|1
|3
|2
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|5
|302
|1
|4
|1
|0
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|7
|423
|1
|4
|1
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|5
|285
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|7
|373
|1
|5
|2
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|8
|430
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|3
|180
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|7
|426
|1
|5
|1
|1
View Comments