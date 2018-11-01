Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 3 178 4 1.34
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 396 10 1.52
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 8 481 13 1.62
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 3 179 5 1.68
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 8 486 16 1.98
Antti Raanta Arizona 8 481 16 1.99
Peter Budaj Los Angeles 1 29 1 2.0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 3 180 6 2.0
David Rittich Calgary 6 288 10 2.08
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 285 10 2.11
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 9 547 20 2.19
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 5 269 10 2.22
Carey Price Montreal 8 482 18 2.24
Ben Bishop Dallas 9 531 20 2.26
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 6 264 10 2.26
John Gibson Anaheim 10 589 24 2.44
Ryan Miller Anaheim 4 197 8 2.44
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 7 391 16 2.45
Juuse Saros Nashville 8 432 18 2.49
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 577 24 2.5

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 10 592 6 4 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 8 432 6 2 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 8 486 6 1 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 9 531 5 4 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 9 547 5 2 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 577 5 4 1
Martin Jones San Jose 9 541 5 3 1
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 9 525 5 3 1
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 8 486 5 3 0
Cam Talbot Edmonton 10 597 5 4 1
John Gibson Anaheim 10 589 4 4 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 396 4 0 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 9 539 4 4 1
Braden Holtby Washington 8 440 4 2 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 9 531 4 4 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 5 255 4 0 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 7 391 4 2 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 6 334 4 2 0
Antti Raanta Arizona 8 481 4 4 0
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 8 481 4 2 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Roberto Luongo Florida 1 32 0 13 1.0 0 0 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 3 179 5 116 0.957 3 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 3 178 4 92 0.957 2 1 0
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 8 481 13 262 0.95 4 2 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 396 10 190 0.947 4 0 2
David Rittich Calgary 6 288 10 163 0.939 3 1 0
John Gibson Anaheim 10 589 24 384 0.938 4 4 2
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 9 547 20 319 0.937 5 2 2
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 3 180 6 93 0.935 2 0 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 8 486 16 248 0.935 6 1 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 6 264 10 150 0.933 2 2 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 5 269 10 148 0.932 2 0 2
Ryan Miller Anaheim 4 197 8 117 0.932 1 2 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 285 10 141 0.929 3 1 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 7 391 16 223 0.928 4 2 1
Antti Raanta Arizona 8 481 16 215 0.926 4 4 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 9 531 20 265 0.925 5 4 0
Aaron Dell San Jose 3 185 8 101 0.921 1 0 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 10 592 25 307 0.919 6 4 0
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 10 606 28 337 0.917 3 6 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 396 2 4 0 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 9 525 2 5 3 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 9 531 1 5 4 0
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 8 397 1 3 4 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 5 269 1 2 0 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 577 1 5 4 1
John Gibson Anaheim 10 589 1 4 4 2
Braden Holtby Washington 8 440 1 4 2 1
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 7 391 1 4 2 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 6 334 1 4 2 0
Carey Price Montreal 8 482 1 4 2 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 285 1 3 1 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 8 432 1 6 2 0
Mike Smith Calgary 9 490 1 4 4 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 3 180 1 2 0 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 8 486 1 6 1 1