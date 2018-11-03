Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Roberto Luongo Florida 2 91 2 1.3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 3 178 4 1.34
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 2 118 3 1.51
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 396 10 1.52
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 3 179 5 1.68
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 345 11 1.91
Peter Budaj Los Angeles 1 29 1 2.0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 3 180 6 2.0
David Rittich Calgary 6 288 10 2.08
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 545 19 2.09
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 543 19 2.1
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 9 538 19 2.12
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 7 329 12 2.18
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 9 547 20 2.19
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 5 269 10 2.22
Ben Bishop Dallas 9 531 20 2.26
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 179 7 2.35
John Gibson Anaheim 11 652 26 2.39
Carey Price Montreal 9 542 22 2.43
Ryan Miller Anaheim 4 197 8 2.44

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 11 650 6 5 0
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 9 550 6 3 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 8 432 6 2 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 545 6 2 1
Craig Anderson Ottawa 11 646 5 3 2
Ben Bishop Dallas 9 531 5 4 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 9 547 5 2 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 634 5 5 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 11 657 5 5 1
Martin Jones San Jose 9 541 5 3 1
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 9 525 5 3 1
Carey Price Montreal 9 542 5 2 2
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 543 5 4 0
Mike Smith Calgary 10 549 5 4 1
Cam Talbot Edmonton 10 597 5 4 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 396 4 0 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 10 589 4 5 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 5 255 4 0 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 7 391 4 2 1
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 9 538 4 3 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 3 179 5 116 0.957 3 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 3 178 4 92 0.957 2 1 0
Roberto Luongo Florida 2 91 2 47 0.957 1 0 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 2 118 3 67 0.955 2 0 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 396 10 190 0.947 4 0 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 345 11 184 0.94 4 1 0
David Rittich Calgary 6 288 10 163 0.939 3 1 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 9 547 20 319 0.937 5 2 2
John Gibson Anaheim 11 652 26 408 0.936 4 4 3
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 9 538 19 299 0.936 4 3 2
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 3 180 6 93 0.935 2 0 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 7 329 12 181 0.934 3 2 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 5 269 10 148 0.932 2 0 2
Ryan Miller Anaheim 4 197 8 117 0.932 1 2 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 545 19 271 0.93 6 2 1
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 543 19 266 0.929 5 4 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 7 391 16 223 0.928 4 2 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 9 531 20 265 0.925 5 4 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 179 7 91 0.923 2 1 0
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 10 606 28 337 0.917 3 6 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 396 2 4 0 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 9 525 2 5 3 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 9 531 1 5 4 0
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 9 456 1 3 5 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 5 269 1 2 0 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 634 1 5 5 1
John Gibson Anaheim 11 652 1 4 4 3
Braden Holtby Washington 9 500 1 4 3 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 2 118 1 2 0 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 7 391 1 4 2 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 7 399 1 4 2 1
Carey Price Montreal 9 542 1 5 2 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 345 1 4 1 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 8 432 1 6 2 0
Mike Smith Calgary 10 549 1 5 4 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 3 180 1 2 0 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 545 1 6 2 1