Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Pekka Rinne Nashville 14 796 22 1.66
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 61 2 1.94
Jaroslav Halak Boston 14 787 26 1.98
David Rittich Calgary 12 646 22 2.04
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 6 351 12 2.05
Frederik Andersen Toronto 19 1126 42 2.24
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 8 478 18 2.25
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 784 30 2.3
Ben Bishop Dallas 15 874 34 2.33
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 2.33
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 21 1234 48 2.33
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 15 895 35 2.34
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 14 688 27 2.35
Antti Raanta Arizona 10 603 24 2.39
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 14 725 29 2.4
Alex Stalock Minnesota 7 367 15 2.45
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 17 1018 42 2.48
John Gibson Anaheim 19 1107 46 2.49
Anthony Stolarz Philadelphia 1 47 2 2.5
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 7 404 17 2.52

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 19 1126 12 7 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 21 1234 12 8 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 18 1042 11 6 1
Craig Anderson Ottawa 21 1166 9 8 3
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 17 1018 9 5 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 968 9 6 1
Martin Jones San Jose 16 957 9 5 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 18 1039 9 5 3
Pekka Rinne Nashville 14 796 9 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 784 9 3 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 15 874 8 5 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 15 879 8 7 0
John Gibson Anaheim 19 1107 8 7 4
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 14 725 8 3 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 14 787 8 2 2
Braden Holtby Washington 16 902 8 5 2
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 18 1071 8 7 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 18 1093 8 8 2
David Rittich Calgary 12 646 8 2 0
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 15 895 8 5 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 1 31 0 14 1.0 0 0 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 61 2 37 0.946 0 0 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 14 796 22 395 0.944 9 2 1
Anthony Stolarz Philadelphia 1 47 2 35 0.943 0 0 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 14 787 26 423 0.939 8 2 2
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 6 351 12 191 0.937 4 1 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 19 1126 42 607 0.931 12 7 0
David Rittich Calgary 12 646 22 315 0.93 8 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 19 1107 46 641 0.928 8 7 4
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 14 725 29 404 0.928 8 3 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 14 688 27 370 0.927 5 3 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 784 30 412 0.927 9 3 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 7 404 17 230 0.926 5 0 1
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 15 895 35 470 0.926 8 5 2
Jimmy Howard Detroit 16 942 40 534 0.925 7 6 3
Ryan Miller Anaheim 7 354 16 211 0.924 2 2 1
Garret Sparks Toronto 5 303 13 172 0.924 4 1 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 15 874 34 439 0.923 8 5 1
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 352 0.923 5 7 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 17 1018 42 531 0.921 9 5 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 21 1234 5 12 8 1
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 18 1039 3 9 5 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 15 874 2 8 5 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 14 688 2 5 3 3
Aaron Dell San Jose 8 483 2 3 3 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 14 787 2 8 2 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 14 796 2 9 2 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 19 1126 1 12 7 0
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 1 5 7 0
Corey Crawford Chicago 14 826 1 5 8 1
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 7 385 1 4 3 0
John Gibson Anaheim 19 1107 1 8 7 4
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 14 725 1 8 3 1
Braden Holtby Washington 16 902 1 8 5 2
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 9 513 1 5 2 1
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 11 601 1 4 5 1
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 6 320 1 2 3 0
David Rittich Calgary 12 646 1 8 2 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 11 583 1 7 4 0
Mike Smith Calgary 13 723 1 5 7 1