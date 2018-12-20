Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Adin Hill Arizona 9 457 15 1.97
Carter Hart Philadelphia 1 60 2 2.0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 24 1333 46 2.07
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 992 36 2.18
David Rittich Calgary 19 981 36 2.2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 19 1084 41 2.27
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 2.33
Ben Bishop Dallas 21 1202 47 2.35
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 9 536 21 2.35
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 968 38 2.35
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 11 660 26 2.36
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 23 1230 51 2.49
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 21 1126 47 2.5
John Gibson Anaheim 29 1619 68 2.52
Frederik Andersen Toronto 28 1659 70 2.53
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 15 849 36 2.54
Petr Mrazek Carolina 13 774 33 2.56
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 560 24 2.57
Tuukka Rask Boston 17 958 41 2.57
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1835 79 2.58

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1835 19 10 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 28 1659 18 9 1
John Gibson Anaheim 29 1619 15 9 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 26 1511 15 9 1
Craig Anderson Ottawa 30 1703 14 12 3
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 18 1078 14 4 0
Martin Jones San Jose 25 1450 14 7 3
Pekka Rinne Nashville 24 1333 14 6 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 24 1364 13 10 1
Braden Holtby Washington 24 1382 13 8 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 24 1404 13 9 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 25 1513 13 9 3
Carey Price Montreal 28 1630 13 10 4
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 26 1498 12 11 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 21 1126 12 6 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 21 1202 11 8 1
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 27 1539 11 9 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 992 11 4 1
David Rittich Calgary 19 981 11 4 1
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 23 1314 11 8 3

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 1 31 0 14 1.0 0 0 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 9 536 21 302 0.93 7 1 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 968 38 541 0.93 11 3 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 19 1084 41 578 0.929 10 5 2
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 992 36 500 0.928 11 4 1
John Gibson Anaheim 29 1619 68 928 0.927 15 9 4
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 560 24 330 0.927 4 4 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 24 1333 46 627 0.927 14 6 1
Adin Hill Arizona 9 457 15 204 0.926 5 3 0
David Rittich Calgary 19 981 36 483 0.925 11 4 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 28 1659 70 911 0.923 18 9 1
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 352 0.923 5 7 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 23 1230 51 659 0.923 10 6 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 21 1202 47 606 0.922 11 8 1
Jimmy Howard Detroit 23 1295 58 745 0.922 10 7 4
Ryan Miller Anaheim 10 508 23 294 0.922 4 2 1
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 11 660 26 323 0.92 7 3 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 21 1126 47 578 0.919 12 6 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 24 1404 61 739 0.917 13 9 2
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 15 849 36 434 0.917 5 6 3

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1835 5 19 10 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 19 1084 3 10 5 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 27 1539 3 11 9 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 17 992 3 11 4 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 21 1202 2 11 8 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 23 1230 2 10 6 4
Aaron Dell San Jose 11 648 2 5 4 2
Braden Holtby Washington 24 1382 2 13 8 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 24 1333 2 14 6 1
Mike Smith Calgary 20 1103 2 11 7 1
Jake Allen St. Louis 26 1396 1 11 9 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 28 1659 1 18 9 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 14 787 1 6 7 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 9 505 1 5 4 0
John Gibson Anaheim 29 1619 1 15 9 4
Chad Johnson Anaheim 11 550 1 2 7 0
Roberto Luongo Florida 15 814 1 7 5 1
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 560 1 4 4 1
Calvin Pickard Philadelphia 11 464 1 4 2 2
Garret Sparks Toronto 7 380 1 4 1 1