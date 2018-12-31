Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 5 227 6 1.59
Collin Delia Chicago 3 180 5 1.67
Pavel Francouz Colorado 1 29 1 2.07
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 10 596 21 2.11
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 18 1003 37 2.21
Pekka Rinne Nashville 28 1563 58 2.23
Ben Bishop Dallas 24 1386 52 2.25
David Rittich Calgary 22 1169 44 2.26
Jaroslav Halak Boston 22 1262 48 2.28
Carter Hart Philadelphia 4 236 9 2.28
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 13 778 30 2.31
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 2.33
Adin Hill Arizona 11 578 23 2.39
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 24 1290 52 2.42
Frederik Andersen Toronto 30 1779 74 2.5
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 19 1071 45 2.52
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2138 91 2.55
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 14 787 34 2.59
Petr Mrazek Carolina 16 949 41 2.59
Alex Stalock Minnesota 10 508 22 2.6

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2138 22 10 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 30 1779 20 9 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 28 1603 16 11 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 29 1688 16 11 1
Martin Jones San Jose 29 1690 16 8 4
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 29 1754 16 10 3
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 19 1143 15 4 0
John Gibson Anaheim 33 1818 15 11 5
Braden Holtby Washington 26 1502 15 8 2
Carey Price Montreal 30 1750 15 10 4
Craig Anderson Ottawa 31 1742 14 13 3
Pekka Rinne Nashville 28 1563 14 10 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1148 14 3 2
Jake Allen St. Louis 30 1605 13 11 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 24 1386 13 9 1
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 30 1706 13 13 3
Carter Hutton Buffalo 27 1586 13 11 3
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 23 1211 12 7 1
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 29 1630 12 10 6
David Rittich Calgary 22 1169 12 4 3

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 1 31 0 14 1.0 0 0 0
Collin Delia Chicago 3 180 5 116 0.957 3 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 5 227 6 136 0.956 2 1 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 1 29 1 22 0.955 0 1 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 10 596 21 342 0.939 8 1 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 22 1262 48 665 0.928 12 6 2
Ben Bishop Dallas 24 1386 52 698 0.926 13 9 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 24 1290 52 700 0.926 11 6 4
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 18 1003 37 500 0.926 8 6 3
John Gibson Anaheim 33 1818 79 1037 0.924 15 11 5
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 621 27 355 0.924 5 4 1
David Rittich Calgary 22 1169 44 582 0.924 12 4 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 30 1779 74 965 0.923 20 9 1
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 352 0.923 5 7 0
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 13 778 30 384 0.922 7 5 1
Ryan Miller Anaheim 10 508 23 294 0.922 4 2 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 28 1563 58 741 0.922 14 10 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 13 773 35 450 0.922 8 1 3
Jimmy Howard Detroit 25 1413 64 807 0.921 10 9 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1148 51 640 0.92 14 3 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2138 5 22 10 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 22 1262 3 12 6 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 29 1630 3 12 10 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 19 1071 3 11 6 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 24 1386 2 13 9 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 28 1603 2 16 11 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 24 1290 2 11 6 4
Aaron Dell San Jose 12 713 2 5 4 3
Braden Holtby Washington 26 1502 2 15 8 2
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 18 1003 2 8 6 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 16 877 2 9 5 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 28 1563 2 14 10 1
Mike Smith Calgary 21 1161 2 11 8 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 13 773 2 8 1 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 5 227 1 2 1 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 10 596 1 8 1 1
Martin Jones San Jose 29 1690 1 16 8 4
Anton Khudobin Dallas 18 914 1 7 7 2
Carey Price Montreal 30 1750 1 15 10 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1148 1 14 3 2