Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|8
|361
|11
|1.83
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|3
|128
|4
|1.88
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|61
|2
|1.97
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|10
|596
|21
|2.11
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1184
|43
|2.18
|Collin Delia
|Chicago
|5
|301
|11
|2.19
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|15
|812
|30
|2.21
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|31
|1747
|65
|2.23
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|16
|958
|36
|2.25
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|28
|1625
|64
|2.36
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|23
|1322
|52
|2.36
|Adin Hill
|Arizona
|12
|636
|25
|2.36
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|25
|1351
|54
|2.4
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|22
|1259
|51
|2.43
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|39
|2317
|95
|2.46
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|26
|1409
|58
|2.47
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|30
|1779
|74
|2.5
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|19
|977
|41
|2.52
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1388
|59
|2.55
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|34
|1944
|83
|2.56
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|39
|2317
|25
|10
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|30
|1779
|20
|9
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1926
|19
|12
|1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|32
|1869
|19
|8
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|32
|1800
|18
|13
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|32
|1933
|17
|12
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1388
|17
|4
|2
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|34
|1944
|16
|14
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|29
|1682
|16
|10
|2
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|33
|1926
|16
|12
|4
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|31
|1747
|16
|10
|2
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|28
|1625
|15
|10
|2
|Louis Domingue
|Tampa Bay
|19
|1143
|15
|4
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|36
|1997
|15
|13
|6
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|25
|1351
|15
|4
|3
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|34
|1836
|14
|14
|4
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|31
|1742
|14
|13
|3
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|29
|1705
|14
|12
|3
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|23
|1322
|13
|6
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|32
|1797
|13
|12
|6
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Landon Bow
|Dallas
|1
|31
|0
|14
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|8
|361
|11
|209
|0.947
|3
|2
|0
|Collin Delia
|Chicago
|5
|301
|11
|208
|0.947
|3
|1
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|61
|2
|35
|0.943
|0
|2
|0
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|10
|596
|21
|342
|0.939
|8
|1
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|15
|812
|30
|427
|0.93
|5
|9
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1184
|43
|593
|0.927
|11
|6
|3
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|23
|1322
|52
|702
|0.926
|13
|6
|2
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|26
|1409
|58
|763
|0.924
|12
|7
|4
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|19
|977
|41
|538
|0.924
|8
|7
|2
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|11
|621
|27
|355
|0.924
|5
|4
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|15
|892
|40
|529
|0.924
|9
|2
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|30
|1779
|74
|965
|0.923
|20
|9
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|28
|1625
|64
|826
|0.923
|15
|10
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|36
|1997
|88
|1138
|0.923
|15
|13
|6
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1388
|59
|770
|0.923
|17
|4
|2
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|16
|958
|36
|462
|0.922
|10
|5
|1
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|10
|508
|23
|294
|0.922
|4
|2
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|31
|1747
|65
|823
|0.921
|16
|10
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|25
|1351
|54
|684
|0.921
|15
|4
|3
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|39
|2317
|6
|25
|10
|4
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|23
|1322
|3
|13
|6
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|32
|1797
|3
|13
|12
|6
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|23
|1235
|3
|12
|8
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|19
|1057
|3
|12
|5
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|31
|1747
|3
|16
|10
|2
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|28
|1625
|2
|15
|10
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|8
|361
|2
|3
|2
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|32
|1800
|2
|18
|13
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|26
|1409
|2
|12
|7
|4
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|15
|834
|2
|6
|5
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|29
|1682
|2
|16
|10
|2
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1184
|2
|11
|6
|3
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|33
|1926
|2
|16
|12
|4
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|19
|1123
|2
|7
|10
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|17
|886
|2
|10
|5
|1
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|23
|1281
|2
|12
|9
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|15
|892
|2
|9
|2
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1388
|2
|17
|4
|2
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|10
|596
|1
|8
|1
|1
