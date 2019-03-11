Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Landon Bow Dallas 2 58 1 1.03
Christopher Gibson N.Y. Islanders 2 40 1 1.5
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 22 1269 38 1.8
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 1.97
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 1 60 2 2.0
Ben Bishop Dallas 39 2278 81 2.13
Kevin Boyle Anaheim 5 276 10 2.17
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 38 2164 79 2.19
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 16 833 31 2.23
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 43 2603 97 2.24
Tuukka Rask Boston 38 2191 84 2.3
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 24 1239 48 2.32
Samuel Montembeault Florida 3 181 7 2.32
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 36 1903 74 2.33
Jaroslav Halak Boston 34 1976 77 2.34
Ryan Miller Anaheim 16 863 35 2.43
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 19 1079 44 2.45
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 58 3455 143 2.48
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 42 2516 104 2.48
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 27 1620 68 2.52

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 58 3455 34 19 5
Frederik Andersen Toronto 50 2977 33 13 4
Martin Jones San Jose 52 3052 33 13 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 43 2603 31 8 4
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 51 2919 29 21 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 51 3009 28 19 2
Carey Price Montreal 54 3164 28 20 5
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 57 3263 27 22 6
Braden Holtby Washington 49 2811 26 16 4
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 52 3107 24 20 8
Tuukka Rask Boston 38 2191 24 8 5
Pekka Rinne Nashville 47 2678 24 17 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 38 2183 23 11 3
David Rittich Calgary 39 2147 23 7 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 39 2278 22 14 2
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 42 2516 22 15 5
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 25 1500 20 5 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 42 2291 20 15 4
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 38 2164 20 11 5
Mike Smith Calgary 35 1985 19 13 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 2 58 1 19 0.947 0 0 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 35 0.943 0 2 0
Christopher Gibson N.Y. Islanders 2 40 1 17 0.941 0 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 16 833 31 453 0.932 6 7 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 43 2603 97 1405 0.931 31 8 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 39 2278 81 1161 0.93 22 14 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 22 1269 38 535 0.929 16 3 1
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 19 1079 44 617 0.929 12 5 2
Kevin Boyle Anaheim 5 276 10 139 0.928 1 3 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 38 2164 79 1081 0.927 20 11 5
Frederik Andersen Toronto 50 2977 127 1663 0.924 33 13 4
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 24 1239 48 632 0.924 7 12 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 36 1903 74 980 0.924 19 11 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 34 1976 77 1013 0.924 18 10 4
Anton Khudobin Dallas 32 1728 74 968 0.924 13 14 3
Ryan Miller Anaheim 16 863 35 461 0.924 7 5 1
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 621 27 355 0.924 5 4 1
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 1 60 2 26 0.923 1 0 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 38 2191 84 1057 0.921 24 8 5
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 42 2516 104 1305 0.92 22 15 5

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 58 3455 8 34 19 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 43 2603 6 31 8 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 22 1269 5 16 3 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 39 2278 5 22 14 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 51 2919 5 29 21 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 36 1903 4 19 11 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 34 1976 4 18 10 4
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 42 2291 4 20 15 4
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 38 2164 4 20 11 5
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 38 2183 4 23 11 3
Jake Allen St. Louis 42 2316 3 18 16 6
Braden Holtby Washington 49 2811 3 26 16 4
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 41 2301 3 15 18 6
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 42 2516 3 22 15 5
Petr Mrazek Carolina 32 1904 3 17 12 3
Carey Price Montreal 54 3164 3 28 20 5
Tuukka Rask Boston 38 2191 3 24 8 5
Pekka Rinne Nashville 47 2678 3 24 17 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 16 833 2 6 7 0
Martin Jones San Jose 52 3052 2 33 13 5