Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Juuse Saros Nashville 1 45 1 1.33
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 4 244 6 1.47
Ben Bishop Dallas 6 379 12 1.89
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 316 10 1.89
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 4 239 8 2.01
Tuukka Rask Boston 7 414 16 2.31
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 6 364 16 2.63
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 16 2.67
Petr Mrazek Carolina 6 358 16 2.67
Braden Holtby Washington 6 357 16 2.68
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 21 2.7
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 413 19 2.75
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 4 238 12 3.01
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 329 17 3.09
Martin Jones San Jose 7 375 20 3.2
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 17 3.2
Aaron Dell San Jose 2 89 5 3.33
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 235 15 3.83

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 6 364 4 1 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 6 379 4 1 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 4 239 4 0 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 316 4 1 0
Martin Jones San Jose 7 375 4 2 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 4 244 4 0 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 7 414 4 3 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 413 3 4 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 3 2 2
Braden Holtby Washington 6 357 3 3 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 6 358 3 2 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 2 4 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 329 2 3 1
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 1 2 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 4 244 6 136 0.956 4 0 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 1 45 1 21 0.952 0 0 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 6 379 12 218 0.945 4 1 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 316 10 163 0.939 4 1 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 4 239 8 117 0.932 4 0 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 7 414 16 223 0.928 4 3 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 413 19 244 0.922 3 4 0
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 17 205 0.917 1 2 2
Braden Holtby Washington 6 357 16 191 0.916 3 3 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 16 184 0.913 2 4 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 21 230 0.909 3 2 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 6 364 16 173 0.908 4 1 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 4 238 12 127 0.906 0 3 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 329 17 179 0.905 2 3 1
Martin Jones San Jose 7 375 20 209 0.904 4 2 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 6 358 16 152 0.895 3 2 1
Aaron Dell San Jose 2 89 5 36 0.861 0 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 235 15 104 0.856 0 4 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 1 3 2 2
Braden Holtby Washington 6 357 1 3 3 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 6 358 1 3 2 1
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 1 1 2 2