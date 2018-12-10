Houston Bowl History
|Record: 11-14-1
Dec. 24, 2017 Hawaii Bowl — Fresno State 33, Houston 27
Dec. 17, 2016 Las Vegas Bowl — San Diego St. 34, Houston 10
Dec. 31, 2015 Peach Bowl — Houston 38, Florida St. 24
Jan. 2, 2015 Armed Forces Bowl — Houston 35, Pittsburgh 34
Jan. 4, 2014 BBVA Compass Bowl — Vanderbilt 41, Houston 24
Jan. 2, 2012 TicketCity Bowl — Houston 30, Penn St. 14
Dec. 31, 2009 Armed Forces Bowl — Air Force 47, Houston 20
Dec. 31, 2008 Armed Forces Bowl — Houston 34, Air Force 28
Dec. 28, 2007 Texas Bowl — TCU 20, Houston 13
Dec. 29, 2006 Liberty Bowl — South Carolina 44, Houston 36
Dec. 23, 2005 Forth Worth Bowl — Kansas 42, Houston 13
Dec. 25, 2003 Hawaii Bowl — Hawaii 54, Houston 48, 3OT
Dec. 27, 1996 Liberty Bowl — Syracuse 30, Houston 17
Dec. 25, 1988 Aloha Bowl — Washington St. 24, Houston 22
Jan. 1, 1985 Cotton Bowl — Boston College 45, Houston 28
Dec. 26, 1981 Sun Bowl — Oklahoma 40, Houston 14
Dec. 14, 1980 Garden State Bowl — Houston 35, Navy 0
Jan. 1, 1980 Cotton Bowl — Houston 17, Nebraska 14
Jan. 1, 1979 Cotton Bowl — Notre Dame 35, Houston 34
Jan. 1, 1977 Cotton Bowl — Houston 30, Maryland 21
Dec. 23, 1974 Bluebonnet Bowl — Houston 31, N.C. State 31, tie
Dec. 29, 1973 Bluebonnet Bowl — Houston 47, Tulane 7
Dec. 31, 1971 Bluebonnet Bowl — Colorado 29, Houston 17
Dec. 31, 1969 Bluebonnet Bowl — Houston 36, Auburn 7
Dec. 22, 1962 Tangerine Bowl — Houston 49, Miami (Ohio) 21
Jan. 1, 1952 Salad Bowl — Houston 26, Dayton 21