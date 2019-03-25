https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/IndyCar-Pole-Winners-13714111.php IndyCar Pole Winners The Associated Press Published 10:23 am EDT, Monday, March 25, 2019 Through March 24 1. Will Power, 2 Most Popular 1 R. Kelly's trip to Dubai off for now as contracts reworked 2 Lillard, Blazers beat Detroit 117-112 for 3rd straight win 3 Happy birthday! Trump's youngest son, Barron, turns 13 4 Young's last-second jumper lifts Hawks past 76ers 129-127 5 KISS brings ‘End of the Road’ world tour to Mohegan Sun 6 Terrie Wood re-elected for sixth term 7 Some Connecticut private schools face shrinking enrollments View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.