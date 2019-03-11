https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/IndyCar-Winners-13679209.php IndyCar Winners The Associated Press Published 12:16 pm EDT, Monday, March 11, 2019 Through March 10 1. Josef Newgarden, 1 Most Popular 1 Man arrested in connection with car theft 2 CNN's Chris Cuomo Selling Southampton, NY, Family Retreat for $2.9M 3 Bill to make Idaho voter initiatives more difficult advances 4 A note to readers of the Darien News 5 Some Connecticut private schools face shrinking enrollments 6 Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner selling NYC apartment 7 It's been 17 years since South Padre Island's Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway collapsed, killing 8 View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.