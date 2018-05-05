Kentucky Derby Post Finishers

Post position finishes in the Kentucky Derby since the use of a starting gate in 1930:

POST NO W P S 1 89 8 5 5 2 89 7 5 13 3 89 5 6 8 4 89 5 6 4 5 89 10 8 3 6 89 2 7 3 7 88 7 6 5 8 88 8 5 4 9 85 4 5 8 10 82 9 6 9 11 78 2 5 4 12 74 3 3 3 13 72 5 5 7 14 64 2 5 5 15 57 5 2 1 16 48 4 3 3 17 40 0 1 2 18 32 1 4 0 19 27 1 1 0 20 17 1 0 1 21 2 0 0 0 22 1 0 0 0 23 1 0 0 0

___

1 — 8: Ferdinand (1986); Chateaugay (1963); Needles (1956); Hill Gail (1952); Citation (1948); Gallahadion (1940); Lawrin (1938); War Admiral (1937)

2 — 7: Affirmed (1978); Bold Forbes (1976); Cannonade (1974); Dust Commander (1970); Tim Tam (1958); Ponder (1949) Assault (1946)

3 — 5: Real Quiet (1998); Alysheba (1987); Spectacular Bid (1979); Foolish Pleasure (1975); Shut Out (1942)

4 — 5: Super Saver (2010); Seattle Slew (1977); Decidedly (1962); Pensive (1944); Whirlaway (1941)

5 — 10: Always Dreaming (2017); California Chrome (2014); Funny Cide (2003); War Emblem (2002); Silver Charm (1997); Strike the Gold (1991); Count Fleet (1943); Johnstown (1939); Bold Venture (1936); Twenty Grand (1931)

6 — 2: Sea Hero (1993); Iron Liege (1957)

7 — 7: Justify (2018); Street Sense (2007); Pleasant Colony (1981); Proud Clarion (1967); Northern Dancer (1964); Determine (1954); Gallant Fox (1930)

8 — 8: Mine That Bird (2009); Barbaro (2006); Go for Gin (1994); Unbridled (1990); Majestic Prince (1969); Lucky Debonair (1965); Swaps (1955); Cavalcade (1934)

9 — 4: Riva Ridge (1972); Venetian Way (1960); Tomy Lee (1959); Count Turf (1951)

10 — 9: Giacomo (2005); Lil E. Tee (1992); Sunday Silence (1989); Spend a Buck (1985); Sunny's Halo (1983); Genuine Risk (1980); Secretariat (1973); Dark Star (1953); Omaha (1935)

11 — 2: Winning Colors (1988); Brokers Tip (1933)

12 — 3: Canonero II (1971); Kauai King (1966); Hoop Jr. (1945)

13 — 5: Nyquist (2016); Smarty Jones (2004); Forward Pass (1968); Jet Pilot (1947); Burgoo King (1932)

14 — 2: Carry Back (1961); Middleground (1950)

15 — 5: American Pharoah (2015); Orb (2013); Fusaichi Pegasus (2000); Grindstone (1996); Swale (1984)

16 — 4: Animal Kingdom (2011); Monarchos (2001); Charismatic (1999); Thunder Gulch (1995)

17 — None.

18 — 1: Gato Del Sol (1982)

19 — 1: I'll Have Another (2012)

20 — 1: Bib Brown (2008)