https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Player-of-the-Year-Standings-12728686.php
LPGA Player of the Year Standings
Updated 4:00 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
|Through March 4
1. Jin Young Ko, 39
2. Brittany Lincicome, 34
3. Jessica Korda, 31
4. Michelle Wie, 30
5. Danielle Kang, 18
5. Minjee Lee, 18
5. Brooke M. Henderson, 18
8. Nelly Korda, 17
8. Lexi Thompson, 17
10. Shanshan Feng, 15
11. Jenny Shin, 12
11. Moriya Jutanugarn, 12
11. Wei-Ling Hsu, 12
14. Ariya Jutanugarn, 10
14. Amy Yang, 10
View Comments