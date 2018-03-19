https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Player-of-the-Year-Standings-12764094.php
LPGA Player of the Year Standings
Published 11:19 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
|Through March 18
1. Jin Young Ko, 39
2. Brittany Lincicome, 34
3. Jessica Korda, 31
4. Michelle Wie, 30
4. Inbee Park, 30
6. Ariya Jutanugarn, 22
7. Marina Alex, 18
7. Minjee Lee, 18
7. Brooke M. Henderson, 18
7. Danielle Kang, 18
11. Nelly Korda, 17
11. Lexi Thompson, 17
13. Shanshan Feng, 15
14. Laura Davies, 12
14. Jenny Shin, 12
14. Moriya Jutanugarn, 12
14. Wei-Ling Hsu, 12
